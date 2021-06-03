‘Grey’s,’ ‘SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Finales, ‘Why Women Kill,’ Nichelle Nichols and ‘Woman in Motion,’ Peacock’s ‘Lady Parts’
Who says TV goes quiet after Memorial Day? (No one anymore.) On an incredibly busy Thursday, two of TV’s longest-running shows sign off until fall. A streaming deluge includes a new season of the campy Why Women Kill, a documentary about Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols and her impact at NASA, and a musical comedy about an all-female Muslim punk band.
Grey’s Anatomy
TV’s longest-running prime-time medical drama ever wraps its 17th season on what promises to be an upbeat note: the wedding of Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill), although what Grey’s wedding has ever gone off without a complication or three? In other good news, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) begins her new role as Director of Grey Sloan’s residency program. Not doing so well: Jo (Camilla Luddington), whose application to adopt baby Luna was denied, a setback that will lead her to make yet another life-changing decision. Preceded by the fourth-season finale of spinoff Station 19 (8/7c), with the wedding of Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) as a centerpiece for more relationship drama among the first responders.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Yet another TV wedding, for Fin (Ice-T) and Phoebe (Jennifer Esposito), may be in the offing as the crime drama’s unprecedented 22nd season comes to a close. While they plan their special day, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) rush to rescue a homeless single mother who’s being trafficked in exchange for a place to live.
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Last week, a vengeful Stabler (Christopher Meloni) finally got his man, slick international mobster Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), who indirectly engineered the murder of Stabler’s wife. As Wheatley heads to court in the season finale, his conflicted son Richie (Nick Creegan) makes a move to protect himself and redeem the family’s soiled reputation. Maybe because Wheatley was captured with an entire episode yet to go, and because the episode is titled “Forget It, Jake, It’s Chinatown,” we fear a tragic twist for someone before the case is truly closed.
Clarice
After a frustrating now-you-see-her, now-you-don’t first season, the moody Silence of the Lambs sequel settles in for the final four episodes, scheduled to air consecutively for a change. This week’s harrowing psychodrama involves Catherine Martin (Marnee Carpenter), Buffalo Bill’s traumatized final kidnapping victim, who seeks out the serial killer’s mother (Maria Ricossa) to get some answers—and maybe some closure. Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) barges in on the confrontation to prevent the woman she rescued from doing anything drastic.
Why Women Kill
The wonderful Allison Tolman (Fargo) stars in the second season of Marc Cherry’s (Desperate Housewives) candy-colored and cartoonishly campy farce of darkly comic misdeeds. Abandoning the first season’s multiple timelines to focus on post-war Los Angeles in 1949, Kill focuses on dowdy L.A. matron Alma Fillcot (Tolman), who’d do anything—maybe even kill?—to gain entry to an exclusive garden club ruled by would-be black widow Rita Castillo (Once Upon a Time’s Lana Parilla at her witchiest). What Alma doesn’t know is that her own husband (Nick Frost) is harboring the most macabre secret of all. (See the full review.)
Woman in Motion
A role model on TV and in real life, Star Trek’s Nichelle Nichols (immortalized as the original series’ Lt. Uhura) is the focus of a documentary that tells how she leveraged her stardom in the late 1970s to recruit people of color—more than 8,000 African-American, Asian and Latino men and women—into NASA. Nichols’ Woman in Motion program inspired generations of astronauts, including Mae Jamison, the first female Black astronaut to go into space.
We Are Lady Parts
If you’ve already binged Girls5Eva, here’s another musical comedy of female empowerment and diversity. In six episodes, We Are Lady Parts introduces the all-female and Muslim punk band Lady Parts, which is scouring all of London for a new lead guitarist for their raucous group. Their choice is typically unorthodox: the shy and winsome Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan), who’d rather teach than play her instrument in public. But she and the bold women who discovered her will learn to work and play together, even as Amina continues her search for a perfect husband.
Inside Thursday TV:
- Beat Shazam (8/7c, Fox): Jamie Foxx is back to host the fourth season of the musical song-identification game show.
- Christina on the Coast (9/8c, HGTV): Southern California designer Christina Haack returns with 14 new episodes of the popular home-renovation series. Her first project: Bringing a modern hacienda vibe to the Spanish-style abode of a musician and his wife.
- Alone (9:30/8:30c, History): The grueling survival series’ eighth season drops 10 contestants in the rugged vicinity of Chilko Lake in British Colombia, a region renowned for its dense grizzly bear population.
- Million Dollar Listing: Ryan’s Renovation (10:15/9:15c, Bravo): In the franchise’s latest spinoff, broker Ryan Serhant and wife Emilia transform their massive 7,900-square-foot townhouse into a welcoming place for their large Greek family, with rooms for all in the five-floor structure.
- Finales include TBS’s reboot of the slapsticky Wipeout (9/8c), Freeform’s wonderfully unconventional family comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (10/9c) and NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh (1:30 am/12:30c), signing off for good with a look back at some of the irreverent host’s more memorable moments.
- New to Netflix: Premieres include the Swedish film Dancing Queens, about 23-year-old Dylan (Molly Nutley), who realizes her dancing dreams at a struggling drag club; the fantastical anime series Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1/Part 2; and the stand-up special Alan Saldaña: Locked Up.
- New to discovery+: Casey Webb hosts the cooking competition Budget Battle, in which four gourmet chefs create flavorful meals on a miniscule budget; and the nature documentary Yellowstone: Super Volcanoes, which examines the national park’s underground menace.
- Claressa Shields (streaming on ESPN+): A four-part docuseries follows the two-time boxing Olympic Gold Medalist as she pursues an MMA championship.
- Promiseland (streaming on Crackle): The free streamer launches a six-part sports docuseries profiling the Memphis Grizzlies’ NBA Rookie of the Year, Ja Morant.
- The Gulf (streaming on Sundance Now): The second season of the acclaimed New Zealand mystery finds detective Jess Savage (Kate Elliott) in a bind, being blackmailed by someone who’s aware that she murdered her sexually abusive husband.
- Meltdown in Dixie (streaming on Topic): Director Emily Harrold’s documentary visits her hometown of Orangeburg, S.C., where an ice cream shop’s owner goes to war against members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans when he tries to remove a Confederate flag from the store’s parking lot.