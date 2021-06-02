‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 Premiere: What Was Your Favorite Audition? (VIDEO)

America’s Got Talent is back for Season 16 and the competition is shaping up to be a fierce one following the premiere episode.

Several talented acts ranging from musical performers to stand-up comedians took to the stage in hopes of earning a spot in the next round of the competition. Their fate depends on judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum who use their buzzers to determine who will advance and who will be dismissed from the stage.

Who knows, perhaps one of the acts featured in the premiere could even walk away with the $1 million grand prize?! Hosted by Terry Crews, the evening was filled with heartwarming moments, particularly for Golden Buzzer recipients, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.

Could they be the ones to beat? Only time will tell, but for now, check out the top auditions from the Season 16 premiere episode, and let us know which is your favorite in the reader’s poll.

The Canine Stars’ Mesmerizing Animal Act

Peter Rosalita’s Showstopping Rendition of ‘All By Myself’

Aidan Bryant Wows with an Aerial and Movement Performance

Northwell Health Nurse Choir Sing ‘Stand By Me

Keith Apicary Dances Up a Storm

Gerald Kelly Competes for Laughs with Son Lil Hunter Kelly

1aChord Delivers Smooth Sounds to the AGT Stage

Dustin Tavella’s Magical Act

Sethward’s Interesting Peacock Performance

Cast your vote here:

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC