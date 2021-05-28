Nat Wolff to Play ‘Joe Exotic’s Husband in Peacock Series With Kate McKinnon

Nat Wolff is joining Peacock’s Joe Exotic series which dramatizes the story of the controversial former animal park boss.

Already cast in the scripted drama are Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell who will play Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic respectively. Wolff will reportedly portray Travis Maldonado, one of Joe Exotic’s husbands who was featured in Netflix’s Tiger King.

According to Variety, Wolff’s role is one among two recent additions, the other being Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, one of the zoo’s former employees. Based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name, Joe Exotic is a limited series that will follow Carole’s efforts to shut down Joe’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal park in Oklahoma after she learns he’s breeding big cats for profit.

Things become dicey when Joe learns about Carole’s checkered past and uses that to fuel a dangerous war. The story of these real-life figures gained traction with pop culture when Netflix’s docuseries launched at the beginning of COVID-19 shutdowns in March of 2020.

Wolff appeared in TV’s most recent adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand. The actor is best known for his role in films such as Paper Towns, The Fault in Our Stars, and Palo Alto. He got his start with the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band alongside his real-life brother Alex Wolff.

Joe Exotic, TBA, Peacock