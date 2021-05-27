The ‘Girls5eva’ Squad Reveals Their Fave Girl Groups (VIDEO)

While it’s damn near impossible to top the perfection of Girls5eva‘s problematic earworms like “Dream Girlfriends” or “Jail Bait,” the faux ’90s pop confections from Peacock’s comedy certainly owe a tip of the Ed Hardy trucker hat to some of those classic real girl groups of the era.

In fact, show creator and exec producer Meredith Scardino was inspired in part by a recent Spice Girls reunion. So when we had a chance to chat with her, co-EP Tina Fey, and the cast — pop singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, A.P. Bio‘s Paula Pell, Busy Philipps, and Hamilton‘s Tony-winning Renee Elise Goldsberry — the topic of their favorite female-fronted acts of course came up and it was pretty much an even split among the holy trinity of the genre: Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child, and TLC, with a much-respected shout-out to En Vogue, as well.

And FYI, for those of you who have been waiting to see a Tony winner and a Grammy winner jamming to “Waterfalls,” you’re welcome.

Now, go ahead and get back to perfecting all of the moves from Girls5eva’s party anthem “The Splingee” (“First you grab your ear, what’s that noise? Shimmy shimmy, shake it down to the ground… two-handed salute, then back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up”) because there are Memorial Day barbecues this weekend and you’re gonna want to impress your friends!

