‘The Blacklist’ First Look: Can Liz Save a Seriously Injured Ressler? (PHOTOS)

The Blacklist is back and we have your exclusive first look at Liz (Megan Boone) helping Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) after an attack leaves him in trouble in the May 28 episode.

In the installment titled “Balthazar ‘Bino’ Baker,” Ressler suffers a potentially fatal injury and Liz is there to help, despite the fact that recently Liz and Ressler’s Task Force have been at odds.

No longer an agent, Liz has struck out on her own to operate outside of the law as she continues her quest to uncover the truth about Red. In the meantime, the Task Force has been working with Red as they also investigate him.

Also in this episode, Red (James Spader) will attempt to move some precious cargo quietly, enlisting the help of an enforcer who specializes in transporting sensitive items in an underground network.

In spite of their opposing objectives, Ressler and Liz have always had a special connection as partners, and have even had a few romantic sparks. Will she be able to save him? And will their relationship ever turn into more?

Tune in to find out with just a few installments left in the show’s riveting eight season on NBC.

