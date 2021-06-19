Father’s Day Viewing Guide: ‘Gleason,’ ‘Eco-Challenge’ & More to Stream on Amazon

Gather the family to stream these titles, available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Drama: The Ride

An interracial couple (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sasha Alexander) take in a boy who’d been raised by white supremacists. Based on a true story, this 2020 movie is a testament to the healing power of love.

Dramedy: It Runs in the Family

A true family affair! The late Kirk Douglas, his ex-wife Diana, their son Michael Douglas and Michael’s son Cameron all star in this 2003 movie as members of the delightfully dysfunctional Gromberg brood, who deal with issues like infidelity and aging.

Documentary: Gleason

In 2011, shortly after he was diagnosed with the degenerative disease ALS, former NFL star Steve Gleason learned his wife was pregnant. This moving 2016 film captures Gleason as he becomes a dad and records heartwarming messages for his son: “My number one focus…is to share with you who I am.”

Reality Series: World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

Sixty-six teams compete on this epic trek, but you’ll be drawn to adventurer Travis Macy and his ailing but resolute father, Mark (below), who leave nothing left unsaid. “Throughout my teenage years, most of my friends wanted to be Michael Jordan, and I was…pretending I’m my dad,” says Travis.