13 Big-Name ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Guest Stars — Could They Return for the Reboot?

Abracadabra — the Russo family is back on TV with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Disney Channel’s reboot of its 2007 sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

The original series starred Selena Gomez (Alex), David Henrie (Justin), and Jake T. Austin (Max) as three young wizards learning how to carry on their family’s magical legacy. But in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Justin has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family — a normal, mortal life that gets upended when Alex returns with a wizard-in-training who could use his help.

Returning for the sequel series was “kind of like living a dream,” Henrie tells Deadline. “It was kind of surreal, but it’s a moment I’ve been so desperately craving, because I so want the original fan, but a whole newfound fan base, to experience the very loving, familial themes that vivified the original show,” he added.

Speaking of family, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s first season will see the return of David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera as Jerry and Theresa, the Russo siblings’ parents, and Henrie says he and the other producers “definitely want the entire cast to come back in this show when it makes sense.”

For the showrunners, it’s about bringing in those who “fit into the arcs that we’re creating for our regular characters,” and according to Scott Thomas, that means, “We don’t want to fill the first season with just cameo, cameo, cameo, because we’re trying to let the new kids shine.”

But who knows who else might pop up? The new show premieres on Disney Channel with two episodes on Tuesday, October 29, at 8/7c. (The first eight episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day.) Below are 13 big names who guest-starred in the original series — and whose reappearance in the spinoff would just be Beyond, so let’s hope that they fit in with its arc, now or if it continues after this season.