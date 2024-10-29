13 Big-Name ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Guest Stars — Could They Return for the Reboot?

Abracadabra — the Russo family is back on TV with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Disney Channel’s reboot of its 2007 sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place.

The original series starred Selena Gomez (Alex), David Henrie (Justin), and Jake T. Austin (Max) as three young wizards learning how to carry on their family’s magical legacy. But in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Justin has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family — a normal, mortal life that gets upended when Alex returns with a wizard-in-training who could use his help.

Returning for the sequel series was “kind of like living a dream,” Henrie tells Deadline. “It was kind of surreal, but it’s a moment I’ve been so desperately craving, because I so want the original fan, but a whole newfound fan base, to experience the very loving, familial themes that vivified the original show,” he added.

Speaking of family, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s first season will see the return of David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera as Jerry and Theresa, the Russo siblings’ parents, and Henrie says he and the other producers “definitely want the entire cast to come back in this show when it makes sense.”

For the showrunners, it’s about bringing in those who “fit into the arcs that we’re creating for our regular characters,” and according to Scott Thomas, that means, “We don’t want to fill the first season with just cameo, cameo, cameo, because we’re trying to let the new kids shine.”

But who knows who else might pop up? The new show premieres on Disney Channel with two episodes on Tuesday, October 29, at 8/7c. (The first eight episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day.) Below are 13 big names who guest-starred in the original series — and whose reappearance in the spinoff would just be Beyond, so let’s hope that they fit in with its arc, now or if it continues after this season.

Austin Butler
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Austin Butler

Long before his Oscar-nominated performance in Elvis, Butler played Alex’s classmate-turned crush George in the Wizards Season 3 episode “Positive Alex.”

Cindy Crawford
Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Acne Studios

Cindy Crawford

The supermodel guest-starred as Bibi Rockford, a fictional supermodel with geeky interests, in Season 2’s “Fashion Week.”

Rachel Dratch
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Rachel Dratch

A longtime star of Saturday Night Live, Dratch showed off her comedy chops as H.J. Darling, a future version of Harper (Jennifer Stone), in Season 2’s “Future Harper.”

Lucy Hale
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lucy Hale

This Pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene star recurred in Wizards’ first season as Justin’s girlfriend Miranda.

Dwayne Johnson
Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

Back when he still had hair on his head, this wrestler-turned-movie star had a cameo as himself in Season 2’s “Art Teacher,” paying a visit to a pretending-to-be-sick Max.

Wendi McLendon-Covey
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Wendi McLendon-Covey

This star of The Goldbergs and St. Denis Medical played professional monster hunter Dr. Ice in the third-season episode “Three Monsters.”

Yara Shahidi
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Before Black-ish and Grown-ish, Shahidi was child-ish as Olive, a girl who inherits Alex’s doll house (with Alex, magically, still inside) in Season 3’s “Doll House.”

Shakira
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Shakira

This pop star played herself — or, at least, a Shakira-mirroring disguise for Uncle Kelbo (Jeff Garlin) — in Season 3’s “Dude Looks Like Shakira.”

Octavia Spencer
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

This Oscar-winning actor guest-starred as the power-stealing WizTech teacher Dr. Evilini in Season 1’s two-part “Wizard School.”

Cole & Dylan Sprouse
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Cole & Dylan Sprouse

During their Suite Life on Deck days, the twin brothers reprised their roles of Cody and Zack in the Wizards Season 2 episode “Cast-Away (to Another Show).”

Bella Thorne
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

Another former Disney Channel star, Thorne portrayed Nancy Lueke, Max’s secret girlfriend, in Season 3’s aptly-titled “Max’s Secret Girlfriend.”

Wilmer Valderrama
Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Latinx House

Wilmer Valderrama

This star of That ’70s Show and NCIS played the title character in Season 3’s “Uncle Ernesto,” an uncle who has no idea the Russo kids have magical abilities.

