8 ‘Desperate Housewives’ Characters We’d Love to See on ‘Wisteria Lane’

The world of Desperate Housewives is coming back to TV, but you might not see Susan Meyer (Teri Hatcher), Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), or Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria) again. Actor Kerry Washington and writer Natalie Chaidez are collaborating on Wisteria Lane, a new TV show inspired by the 2000s-era ABC comedy.

The 20th Television-produced project is a “fun, sexy, darkly comedic soap/mystery … set among a group of five very different friends and sometimes frenemies who all live on a picture-perfect cul-de-sac called Wisteria Lane,” according to a logline shared by Deadline. “On the surface, all the Wisteria neighbors are living the dream: beautiful homes, gorgeous families, shiny SUVs in the driveway. But behind those white-picket fences and smiling Insta posts are secrets.”

Washington teased the project on The View last week. “The idea is that it’s new times, there’s new challenges,” she said. “It’s like, what happens on that cul-de-sac now?”

We hope the following characters haven’t strayed too far from that cul-de-sac, though. Here are supporting characters we’re Desperate to see again.