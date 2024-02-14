‘Genius: MLK/X’: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. & More Keep It Classy in Our TCA Studio (PHOTOS)

Isaac Rouse
Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider - Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Weruche Opia, and Jayme Lawson
Maarten de Boer

The 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour is in full swing, with TV Insider present to capture exclusive images of the industry’s top talent.

Among the notable groups visiting TV Insider’s official portrait studio was the cast of National Geographic‘s Genius: MLK/X, featuring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Weruche Opia, and Jayme Lawson.

The cast, alongside executive producers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, feature in an eight-part mini-series telling the parallel journeys of Martin Luther King Jr. (Harrison) and Malcolm X (Pierre). The series also elevates their wives, Coretta Scott King (Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Lawson), portraying them as influential equals within the Movement.

Scroll down for a closer look at their classy portraits below, and catch them in Genius: MLK/X Thursdays on National Geographic (and Disney+ the next day).

Genius: MLK/X, Thursdays, 9/8c, National Geographic

Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Weruche Opia, and Jayme Lawson.
Maarten de Boer

Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Weruche Opia, and Jayme Lawson pose for a picture

Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider - Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Weruche Opia, and Jayme Lawson.
Maarten de Boer

The cast break for a smile

Aaron Pierre of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Pierre keeps it classy in a black blazer

Aaron Pierre of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Pierre strikes a pose that puts his watchface at the center of our attention

Kelvin Harrison Jr of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Harrison Jr. sports a classic brown jacket.

Kelvin Harrison Jr of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Same pose from Harrison Jr., but a change in tone from the lack of flash

Jayme Lawson of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Lawson in a bright and pretty striped outfit

Jayme Lawson of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

A closer look at Lawson

Weruche Opia of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Opia wears an immaculate pink and black blazer

Weruche Opia of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Another look at Opia and the fantastic color blocking

Raphael Jackson Jr. of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Executive producer Raphael Jackson Jr.

Damione Macedon of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Executive producer Damione Macedon

Reggie Rock Bythewood of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Reggie Rock Bythewood serves as showrunner alongside his wife

Gina Prince-Bythewood of Genius: MLK/X for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Gina Prince-Bythewood serves as showrunner alongside her husband

