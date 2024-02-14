‘Genius: MLK/X’: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. & More Keep It Classy in Our TCA Studio (PHOTOS)

The 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour is in full swing, with TV Insider present to capture exclusive images of the industry’s top talent.

Among the notable groups visiting TV Insider’s official portrait studio was the cast of National Geographic‘s Genius: MLK/X, featuring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Weruche Opia, and Jayme Lawson.

The cast, alongside executive producers Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood, feature in an eight-part mini-series telling the parallel journeys of Martin Luther King Jr. (Harrison) and Malcolm X (Pierre). The series also elevates their wives, Coretta Scott King (Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Lawson), portraying them as influential equals within the Movement.

Scroll down for a closer look at their classy portraits below, and catch them in Genius: MLK/X Thursdays on National Geographic (and Disney+ the next day).

Genius: MLK/X, Thursdays, 9/8c, National Geographic