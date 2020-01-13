‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘Prodigal Son’ & More Fox Cast Portraits From TCA (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
3 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
TCADAY01_Poloroids cover tca poloroids
Corey Nickols
TCADAY01_Polaroids_2930
Corey Nickols

Rob Lowe from 9-1-1: Lone Star

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3346
Corey Nickols

9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Liv Tyler

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3353
Corey Nickols

Ronen Rubinstein of 9-1-1: Lone Star

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3342
Corey Nickols

Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler from 9-1-1: Lone Star

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3350
Corey Nickols

9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Brian Michael Smith

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3352
Corey Nickols

9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Jim Parrack

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3338
Corey Nickols

Ronen Rubinstein from 9-1-1: Lone Star

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3339
Corey Nickols

Deputy’s Stephen Dorff

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3348
Corey Nickols

Deputy‘s Yara Martinez

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3347
Corey Nickols

Prodigal Son‘s Tom Payne and Bellamy Young

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3343
Corey Nickols

Prodigal Son‘s Bellamy Young

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3340
Corey Nickols

Filthy Rich‘s Kim Cattrall

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3349
Corey Nickols

Outmatched cast: Finesse Mitchell, Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson, Tisha Campbell, Connor Kalopsis, Oakley Bull, Jack Stanton and Ashley Boettcher

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3345
Corey Nickols

Tisha Campbell of Outmatched

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3344
Corey Nickols

Outmatched star Ashley Boettcher

TCADAY01_Polaroids_3351
Corey Nickols

Lego Masters‘ Will Arnett

1 of

The Winter 2020 Television Critics Association Press Tour is in full swing and though they’ve been busy promoting their new and returning series, the stars have been finding some time to have a little fun, as well.

On the Fox press day, casts from shows like 9-1-1: Lone Star, Deputy, Prodigal Son, and Outmatched stopped by to snap some fun portraits with photographer Corey Nickols.

Click through the gallery above for a behind-the-scenes look at the press tour! And check back for more portraits in the coming days as we share more star photos.

9-1-1: Lone Star

Deputy

Outmatched