‘Will & Harper’s Sweet Theme Song By Kristen Wiig & 6 More Highlights From Netflix Doc

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Will Ferrell and Harper Steele for 'Will & Harper'
Spoiler Alert
Netflix

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Will & Harper.]

Prepare to see comedian Will Ferrell in a whole new light as his documentary Will & Harper explores the relationship he has with close friend Harper Steele.

The Netflix title (now streaming) puts the duo — who met while working on Saturday Night Live together — into focus as they embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage in their friendship after Harper came out as a trans woman. The film has so much heart and humor, it’s sure to make you laugh and cry and occasionally do both at the same time as Harper and Will’s experience offers moments of reflection and human connection across America.

As a fan of road trips, Harper used to be able to move around the world with less concern for her safety, but since her transition, that reality has shifted, and so Will volunteered to join her on this latest trek. Along the way, they experience acceptance in unlikely places and face the hardship of hurdles imposed upon trans people.

It’s a beautiful tale of friendship that is strengthened by embracing one’s true self, and if that’s not enough to convince you the documentary is worth watching, we’re breaking down some of the sweetest reveals and moments that will.

Will & Harper, Streaming now, Netflix

Harper Steele in 'Will & Harper'
Netflix

Harper Came Out in an Email

The documentary begins with some story-building as viewers learn more about Harper’s transition. According to Will, Harper, many of their famous friends from SNL, and even Harper’s children, she came out to them in a single email. The email is brought up several times throughout the documentary as different recipients recall their reaction to receiving such a note. It was clear early on though, that Harper was accepted by the people she loves most as many remembered sending encouraging responses. And despite many of Harper’s friends being surprised by her reveal, Harper’s children were less surprised.

Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Harper Steele in 'Will & Harper'
Netflix

Kristen Wiig Wrote the Theme Song

Early on in Harper and Will’s road trip, they call up Kristen Wiig and commission her to write a theme song for their journey. A running bit throughout is them calling her at different points in the journey requesting updates but receiving no word. By the end of the film, Wiig’s theme song, titled, “Harper and Will Go West,” makes its debut.

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in 'Will & Harper'
Netflix

Roadtrip Snacks and Drinks

One joy of watching Will and Harper together is their ability to riff jokes off one another. During one of their first stops for snacks at a Walmart, Harper reveals she’s essentially bought every flavor of Pringles because she didn’t know what Will would like. They then go back and forth about the unique flavors represented in the chips, which resurface when Will tries gifting a canister to Harper’s sister when they visit her on the road trip. Additionally, Harper presents Will with a silly beer koozie that looks like a winter parka, adding a little pizazz to their snack and beer breaks that feature folding chairs and a cooler. And Will’s continued insistence throughout the film that they stop for Dunkin’ Donuts is so relatable.

Harper Steele and Will Ferrell in 'Will & Harper'
Netflix

Unicycle Serendipity

When Will and Harper visit her childhood home in Iowa City, she shares that she used to ride a unicycle all the time as a kid and even shows a photo of herself on one. Moments later, a kid is seen cycling by the house on one, prompting Will and Harper to ask if she can ride it. The kid obliges and viewers get to see Harper’s skills on display in a sweetly serendipitous moment.

Will Ferrell in 'Will & Harper'
Netflix

Will's Unstealthy Disguise

One aspect of Will’s presence on the road trip is to provide a little bit of a safety net or support for Harper in situations that might be dicier if a celebrity wasn’t present. While this has differing effects throughout the film, Will decides that during a night in Las Vegas, he’s going to wear a disguise so Harper can enjoy a meal without people staring. His disguise as “David Abernathy” has the opposite effect though, ultimately becoming quite comedic throughout their meal as Will tries keeping a fake mustache on his face.

Harper Steele and Will Ferrell in 'Will & Harper'
Netflix

Incredible Music Picks

Outside of the original theme song written by Wiig, the documentary features a slew of great songs ranging from Bob Dylan‘s “Shelter From the Storm” to Bon Iver’s “Holocene.” According to the film’s director, Josh Greenbaum, the creative team got 100 percent clearance on all song requests and noted during a special screening in New York City that “Holocene,” which plays towards the end of the film while Will and Harper shoot off fireworks in the desert, is notoriously tough to clear. It was a handwritten letter to Justin Vernon that ultimately helped land that tune.

Will Ferrell in 'Will & Harper'
Netflix

A Sweet Gesture

Towards the end of the film, Will and Harper sit on the beach, having reached the west coast after beginning their journey in New York City, and it’s at this point that Will gifts Harper diamond earrings. He tells his friend that while the gift is meant to be a memory from the trip, “it’s okay to feel pretty, and do nice pretty things for yourself.” It’s the kind of full-circle moment that this journey called for.

Will & Harper

Harper Steele

Will Ferrell

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
1
‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark Talks Buck & Eddie, ‘Unforeseen Hurdles’ in Relationship With Tommy
Brian Thompson as Gerrard, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
2
Oliver Stark Teases ‘9-1-1’ Season 8 Episode That ‘Helps Move Buck Along as a Character’
Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Brian Thompson as Gerrard, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 8 Premiere
3
‘9-1-1’ Boss Reveals If [Spoiler] Is Dead & Answers More Premiere Burning Questions
Savannah and Kyle Chrisley
4
Savannah Chrisley Rails Against Brother Kyle in Jaw-Dropping Social Media Meltdown
Jeff Probst at tribal council for 'Survivor' Season 47
5
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Apologizes for Being ‘Too Cocky’ With Players in Early Seasons