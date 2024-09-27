[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Will & Harper.]

Prepare to see comedian Will Ferrell in a whole new light as his documentary Will & Harper explores the relationship he has with close friend Harper Steele.

The Netflix title (now streaming) puts the duo — who met while working on Saturday Night Live together — into focus as they embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage in their friendship after Harper came out as a trans woman. The film has so much heart and humor, it’s sure to make you laugh and cry and occasionally do both at the same time as Harper and Will’s experience offers moments of reflection and human connection across America.

As a fan of road trips, Harper used to be able to move around the world with less concern for her safety, but since her transition, that reality has shifted, and so Will volunteered to join her on this latest trek. Along the way, they experience acceptance in unlikely places and face the hardship of hurdles imposed upon trans people.

It’s a beautiful tale of friendship that is strengthened by embracing one’s true self, and if that’s not enough to convince you the documentary is worth watching, we’re breaking down some of the sweetest reveals and moments that will.

