Who Was Voted Out on ‘Survivor 49′ so Far?

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 49.]

Only nine players remain in Survivor 49 after Episode 8 aired on Wednesday, November 12, on CBS. There are now two members of the jury, and two players have broken out as the clear people to beat this season.

Survivor 49 Episode 8 featured a new advantage that gave the player who won the immunity challenge a lot of power at Tribal Council. The 10 players were divided into two groups of five for an endurance challenge. The winning team was determined by one player, and that player received the new advantage.

Savannah Louie ended up winning for her team, beating Sophie Segreti, who’s proving herself to be a challenge beast this season. Savannah’s advantage was delivered at tree mail, where she received the individual immunity necklace and was promptly taken to the beach, where the losing team was preparing for Tribal Council. She had the option to vote in Tribal or bank the vote for another time.

Her closest ally, Rizo Velovic, was on the chopping block in those talks, but Savannah’s arrival turned the tide. This was a huge win for the alliance after one of their allies was eliminated in a blindside vote the week before.

Here, we’re compiling every Survivor 49 elimination so far, along with our episode recaps and exit interviews. Scroll down to find out who was voted out during this week’s episode, and keep checking back each week to see more results.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS