Who Was Voted Out on ‘Survivor 49′ so Far?

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 49.]

Only nine players remain in Survivor 49 after Episode 8 aired on Wednesday, November 12, on CBS. There are now two members of the jury, and two players have broken out as the clear people to beat this season.

Survivor 49 Episode 8 featured a new advantage that gave the player who won the immunity challenge a lot of power at Tribal Council. The 10 players were divided into two groups of five for an endurance challenge. The winning team was determined by one player, and that player received the new advantage.

Savannah Louie ended up winning for her team, beating Sophie Segreti, who’s proving herself to be a challenge beast this season. Savannah’s advantage was delivered at tree mail, where she received the individual immunity necklace and was promptly taken to the beach, where the losing team was preparing for Tribal Council. She had the option to vote in Tribal or bank the vote for another time.

Her closest ally, Rizo Velovic, was on the chopping block in those talks, but Savannah’s arrival turned the tide. This was a huge win for the alliance after one of their allies was eliminated in a blindside vote the week before.

Here, we’re compiling every Survivor 49 elimination so far, along with our episode recaps and exit interviews. Scroll down to find out who was voted out during this week’s episode, and keep checking back each week to see more results.

Survivor, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS

Nicole Mazullo voted out in 'Survivor 49' Episode 1
Robert Voets / CBS

Nicole Mazullo — Episode 1

Between spitting in Jeremiah Ing’s eye and vomiting after taking a multivitamin on an empty stomach, Nicole was a memorable first boot. But she couldn’t read the writings on the wall about her impending elimination, so she didn’t play her Shot in the Dark in Tribal Council like she swore she would if the moment called for it.

Episode 1 Recap

Nicole Mazullo’s Exit Interview

Annie Davis gets voted out on 'Survivor 49' Episode 2
Robert Voets / CBS

Annie Davis — Episode 2

Annie rubbed her tribe mates the wrong way when working at the camps, and her teammates identified her as a “weak” player who, like Nicole, couldn’t help them win challenges. Whether that’s true is up for debate, but she became the second boot regardless.

Episode 2 Recap

Annie Davis’s Exit Interview

Jake Latimer in 'Survivor 49' Episode 3
Robert Voets / CBS

Jake Latimer — Episode 3

Jake was medically evacuated out of the game after he was bitten by a sea krait snake. This snake is 10x more venomous than a rattlesnake. Thankfully, it was a dry bite (aka no venom was injected), but Jake had to be removed from the game regardless. However, this did mean that he didn’t miss the birth of his first child!

Episode 3 Recap

Jeremiah Ing and Jeff Probst at Tribal Council in 'Survivor 49' Episode 3
Robert Voets / CBS

Jeremiah Ing — Episode 3

The Kele tribe was the only tribe to experience Tribal Council for a considerable chunk of the pre-merge part of the season. Kele went back to Tribal after Jake was sent home early, and Jeremiah was voted out after Sophi Balderi and Alex Moore affirmed their alliance.

Jeremiah Ing’s Exit Interview

Matt Williams and Jeff Probst in 'Survivor 49' Episode 4
Robert Voets / CBS

Matt Williams — Episode 4

Matt Williams talked a big game about two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine’s “anyone but me” strategy, and then he found himself using that exact strategy he critiqued so much. He tried to stage a Nate Moore blindside to save his skin, but Nate caught wind and got him voted out through the power of his alliances.

Episode 4 Recap

Matt Williams’s Exit Interview

Jason Treul and Jeff Probst in 'Survivor 49' Episode 5
Robert Voets / CBS

Jason Treul — Episode 5

One of Season 49’s two alternates was in the unlucky position of being the only original member of the Hina tribe left among the Uli-strong alliance after a tribe swap. While he indicated his interest in working with new people, the Uli group wanted to “declare war” against Hina by sending Jason packing.

Episode 5 Recap

Jason Treul’s Exit Interview

Shannon Fairweather and Jeff Probst in 'Survivor 49' Episode 6

Shannon Fairweather — Episode 6

Shannon Fairweather was trying to stage a blindside against Jawan Pitts, but she had no idea that Sage Ahrens-Nichols had it out for her. Sage, Jawan, and Steven Ramm staged a successful blindside that weaked the Uli-strong alliance, and then Sage refused to hug Shannon as she left Tribal Council.

Episode 6 Recap

Shannon Fairweather’s Exit Interview

Nate Moore gets voted out on 'Survivor 49' Episode 7
Robert Voets / CBS

Nate Moore — Episode 7

Nate’s elimination was the biggest blindside of the season so far, and it was the first vote to truly put the Uli alliance on the bottom for the first time. Everyone outside of the Nate, Savannah, Rizo, and Sophi alliance voted the Marvel producer out.

Episode 7 Recap

Nate Moore’s Exit Interview

MC Chukwujekwu in 'Survivor 49' Episode 8
Robert Voets / CBS

MC Chukwujekwu — Episode 8

MC Chukwujekwu put her trust in other players too late. When she “blew up” elimination strategy talks in order to show Jawan he could trust her, Sophie, Rizo, and more started considering her for elimination. Rizo and his idol were the targets at first, but then he convinced everyone to vote for MC or Sophie. MC caused a live Tribal, but Jawan betrayed her.

Episode 8 Recap

MC Chukwujekwu’s Exit Interview

