‘Survivor 49’: Nate Moore Reacts to Jeff Probst Saying He Could’ve Won

What To Know Marvel producer Nate Moore was identified by Jeff Probst as a potential winner in the Survivor 49 casting process.

Nate explains why keeping his Marvel background a secret likely hurt his game.

Nate pinpoints the exact moment his game went south and why it was down to him or Savannah Louie in the first vote post-merge.

Marvel producer Nate Moore was identified early on as a potential winner of Survivor 49 by Jeff Probst himself. On the On Fire podcast tied to Survivor Season 49 Episode 7, Probst revealed that he called Nate a “home run” in his casting notes and that he “could win with the right group, which I don’t say about everybody.” (Read our Episode 7 recap here for more details about “Blood Will Be Drawn” and the On Fire podcast.)

Indeed, Nate was a strong player from the start, but he was concerned about forging bonds with younger players given their age gaps. He told everyone that he was a stay-at-home dad instead of revealing that he’s produced some of Marvel’s most successful films, such as Black Panther and Captain America: The Winter Soldier — the latter is a film that some players said was their favorite Marvel flick during filming, he tells TV Insider. He couldn’t speak up and react, but he was flattered all the same.

After a blindside staged by Sage Ahrens-Nichols, Jawan Pitts, Steven Ramm, and other players who had yet to have the chance to make a big move, Nate became the first member of the Survivor 49 jury in the November 5 episode, shocking him and his Uli alliance that had been dominating the game until this point.

Here, Nate reacts to his elimination and Probst’s praise from On Fire.

No one on the show found out that you were a Marvel producer during filming. When did the cast find out that you’ve made what’s probably a lot of their favorite movies?

Nate Moore: It wasn’t until after it was all said and done. And it was funny because I think I wasn’t the only person who wasn’t completely honest about their jobs, but I think that was the biggest swing from like, wait, you went from not having a job to having done all this stuff, and it was cool. Look, it was interesting in the moment when Jawan and Rizo would talk about Marvel stuff, or obviously, you saw Jawan and Steven talking about it. The amount of times it came up where I was like, Oh, I can’t say anything was fun, but I didn’t think if I went in there saying my job, my worry was that no one would ever give me $1 million.

Do you think it’s because of like, well, he works in Hollywood, he doesn’t need the money kind of thing?

Yeah, I think so. I mean, whether or not that’s right, I think the thought is, why would you give it to that guy who has money? And honestly, if I was on the other side of it, yeah, that would be a hard decision unless I had a super compelling case. But you get to know people so intimately out there, you’re really looking for big and small things to make judgments. And I didn’t want people to judge me on a title.

Did you hear anyone talking about movies you worked on specifically?

Oh, yeah. Totally. [He heard] “The Winter Soldier‘s my favorite movie!” I’m like, yeah, I made that movie! Great. Also flattering. That’s cool. But part of me does have a little buyer’s remorse of going, “Hey, if I would’ve led with that, there certainly would’ve been more connection points with some of my tribe mates,” because there was clearly a generational divide at the least. So part of me goes, “Oh, if I would’ve just been honest, I wonder if there would’ve been more overlap,” and maybe I would’ve had stronger bonds with some people. But you never know.

That is interesting to think of because everyone has seen Marvel movies, so that would give you a talking point across generations for sure. Did watching this episode back help you better understand your elimination?

Yes and no. I had a pretty good sense of why, and it’s interesting. I think we knew that there was a chance Sage and Jawan were going to flip for a lot of reasons. I think the Shannon [Fairweather] vote, as much as they had a unifying story, it didn’t 100 percent pass the smell test, but it made you think. But what you didn’t see is, Sage and I actually had a conversation where she revealed that Shannon had told her that she was sort of not in the core four. And so I knew there was repair to be had there, and I knew if Sage knew that, then Jawan knew. They just spent a couple of days together. But the pitch from our perspective was, Hey, Sage and Jawan stay with us because then you, you’re kind of guaranteed top six. Whereas if you flip, you’re in a collection of seven people of which you don’t know where you stand. We kind of knew, as much as Alex [Moore] was playing both sides, that he wasn’t really with us, but we thought, certainly, I thought from a numbers perspective, it made sense to stay. And so we knew there was a chance we were in trouble, but if we could pass this vote, if we could get through this one vote, the game would be wide open for all of us.

The episode did make it seem like the Shannon story was believable to most people, but as you said, it didn’t really pass the sniff test. What made it sound legit?

Well, because even when I was on Uli with Sophie [Sagreti] and Kristina [Mills] and Alex, they were talking about how Shannon was talking a lot about religion and stuff. That was probably less present in my time with Shannon on Uli. I will say, again, I’m pretty aware of how Shannon’s been talked about, certainly online post-show. My interactions with Shannon were awesome. That’s not really how she presented to me all the time. She was just a genuine kid from Boston who I really dug, and certainly I, at least, was like, “That doesn’t really sound like the person I spent the first part of the game with.” But as I said in the interview, certainly the pressure can make you do a lot of things, but there, it’s interesting, I watched it with my wife and she was like, they could have just said the real story of what she did, which was just trying to vote Johan off that didn’t need to be as heightened as it was. It was when they started to heighten it about her wanting to talk to not letting people talk to each other, that I started to go, “This doesn’t really sound like the person that I knew anyway.”

I agree that the truth probably would’ve worked in that moment. If they felt closer to Jawan and Shannon was trying to get him out, that’s a reason to vote her out.

That’s why some of the details seem so extreme that you’re like, “Why would she do that?” I was like, “The truth is fair enough.”

Also, effective lies have a little bit of truth to them. Just say that Shannon was playing too hard.

Yeah, playing too hard. If Sage had just said, “Hey, she said my name when we were on Hina,” I would’ve been like, “I get it.” That’s why I was like, “Oh, this does seem a little big for what was happening.”

Heading into tribal council, how confident were you that you would successfully get Steven voted out, and who did you think was on your side outside of your Uli alliance?

The last conversation I had before Tribal was with Savannah, and I said, “It’s either me or you that’s catching votes tonight.” We all knew [the people with idols weren’t] going to catch any votes, and I thought either Savannah and I would catch five. I was pretty sure Alex was going to flip. I did think Sage and Jawan would stick with us because I just thought the numbers argument was unassailable. I didn’t realize how close Sage and Jawan had gotten to Steven. And so part of me wonders if we hadn’t said Steven, if we would’ve said Kristina, if maybe there’s a different outcome in there. So I certainly, and you can watch it back, the first four or five votes, I was sort of like, “Yep, I knew these were coming.” It was like the Matt [Williams] vote. I knew I was going to give votes when Matt voted for me, too. Five was a confirmation that Alex wasn’t with us, which I knew. Six, I was like, “Oh, I’m toast now.” I realized they’re going to flock together. Sage and Jawan were a pair, and we were quite aware. So there was no version of one of them flipping and the other not. So as soon as I got six, I was like, well, I mean, obviously I was out of there, but I knew they both had flipped.