‘Survivor 49’ Recap: Why Jeff Probst ‘Panicked’ Over Fake Idol Trick — Who Was Voted Out?

What To Know Survivor 49 Episode 10 featured a dramatic Tribal Council with a fake idol play, an extra vote, and a strategic blindside.

On the On Fire podcast, host Jeff Probst admitted he “panicked” over the fake idol move as it was happening.

Probst reveals what happened to that stolen torch after Tribal Council.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 49 Episode 10, “Huge Dose of Bamboozle.”]

A fake idol, an extra vote, and a stolen torch defined Survivor 49 Episode 10’s Tribal Council. The episode packed an emotional punch in the beginning, when Kristina broke down in grief over her late mother and pulled out an impressive challenge comeback in her memory, with the help of Savannah and Jeff Probst. A blunt question in conversation with Savannah and Kristina shook things up later on, but the former news anchor proved that her direct style of playing is a successful strategy. An idol was played to protect Savannah, but it was all for show. She used her alliances and her extra vote to snuff out her competition and stage a blindside. Probst reacted to Rizo’s fake idol move on the On Fire podcast (listen to it in full below).

Rizo made a speech at Probst’s podium as he announced that he was playing his immunity idol at last. Players have failed to flush out his idol in the last three episodes because they were somehow convinced by Rizo himself not to try and get him out (last week’s castoff, Alex Moore, thinks everyone is scared to challenge him and Savannah). Rizo baited everyone into thinking he was finally going to play the idol in Episode 10.

“All right, so I feel like a lot has happened, and I feel like this vote is truly going to show who’s with me or who’s not, and I have to do what’s best to protect myself in this game. For that very reason, I’m playing it for Savannah,” Rizo declared.

“This is… not a hidden immunity idol,” Probst replied, to the shock of everyone. This came right after Kristina played her real immunity idol to protect Steven. Her move ended up being for nothing, as Steven didn’t get a single vote. She and Steven didn’t even vote for the same people, despite working closely together.

The votes were split between Savannah, Jawan, and Rizo. Kristina cast Rizo’s singular vote, and Jawan and Sage had orchestrated the three votes on Savannah. It would have led to a tie between Savannah and Jawan had Savannah not deployed her extra vote acquired in Episode 8. Savannah made the smart move to inform Sophie S. of her advantage. The two have been at bitter odds for the last few episodes, but Savannah recognized Sophie’s strong game and identified her as someone playing both sides who could be swayed. She was right. Savannah’s extra vote was enticing enough for Sophie to side with Savannah, Sophi B., and Rizo to blindside Jawan. They wanted the Jawan-Sage alliance broken, and they used Savannah’s extra vote to do it.

Sage, Jawan, and Steven voted for Savannah, Kristina voted for Rizo, and Rizo, Savannah, Sophie, and Sophi voted for Jawan, making him the fourth member of the jury (and, unfortunately, the fourth consecutive Black player voted out — something MC warned against before she was eliminated). Jawan’s blindside was the climactic scene of the Jawan-Savannah rivalry. They’ve oscillated between reluctant allies on Uli to enemies on the merged tribe. It was only a matter of time before they came for each other in Tribal Council. Jawan (and Sage, who was more blindsided than him, it seems) just didn’t know that Savannah had the upper hand.

Probst said even he was thrilled and surprised by Rizo’s fake idol during filming, and he admits he felt “slightly panicked” as Rizo came up to play it.