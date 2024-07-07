Ricardo Hubbs / Hallmark Media

There has to be at least one! Might Faith find love? Brooks told us during Heart Beats she was glad that her character stating she was lonely in the premiere didn’t result in a love interest but rather the young Lily coming into her life. “Obviously [love is] still an aspect of Faith’s life that she is missing, but I think she’s actually quite fulfilled for the first time, possibly ever on the show, in a way that she just was not expecting,” she said.

That being said, she added, “I think she does ultimately want a partner. I think that would be good for her. I think she knows that would be good for herself. But she is that interesting modern woman in the 1920s who sought out a dream that was so different from most women in her generation. She became a doctor. She values the town so deeply that love has always ended up being brushed aside. I do hope that she comes to a point where she can let her guard down enough to find the right person, but I think it’s just a matter of, again, finding that right person. I don’t know if that person’s fallen into her life yet.”

Plus, Wong told us during the finale aftershow, “I find that the couples always give advice and I wonder what kind of advice Mei and Mike would give potential people. I just think that that’d be the most hilarious. They’re like, ‘We don’t know what we’re doing either.'” We’d love to see that, too, and this would be a fun way.