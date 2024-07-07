‘When Calls the Heart’: What’s the News About Jack & More Burning Questions for Season 12
The good news after that major cliffhanger to end When Calls the Heart Season 11: We already know it will be back for more! And so that means that all of our burning questions—and oh, do we have those, especially after that last scene—will be answered.
After all, yes, we need to know just what that news about Elizabeth’s (Erin Krakow) late husband Jack (Daniel Lissing, who exited in Season 5) is and what it means for her new romance with Nathan (Kevin McGarry). But we also need to know what’s in store for Hope Valley going forward. For instance, Lee (Kavan Smith) is currently acting mayor, and after Mei (Amanda Wong) and Mike’s (Ben Rosenbaum) wedding, whose love story will we see next?
Below, we take a look at those questions and more as we await the return of the Hallmark Channel drama.
When Calls the Heart, Season 12, TBA, Hallmark Channel