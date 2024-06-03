‘Wheel of Fortune’: See Pat Sajak & Vanna White Around the World With the Game Show (PHOTOS)

Pat Sajak and Vanna White travel around the world with 'Wheel of Fortune'
Wheel of Fortune may send its players off with big winnings and occasionally a cool trip or two, but its cohosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have enjoyed the show’s success the most as the fan-favorite has traveled across the globe.

Over the years, the dynamic duo has had the chance to change lives with the game but has also had the opportunity to travel while putting episodes together. Below, take a closer look at some of the globe-trotting moments Sajak and White have shared over the years ranging from Hawaii and Scotland to Disney World and beyond.

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s Wheel of Fortune: Farewell, Pat Sajak issue. For more inside scoop on the long-running game show and Pat’s final episode, pick up a copy of the issue available on newsstands and for order online at WheelofFortuneMag.com.

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
White and Sajak visited the Boston Tea Party Museum in 2016

Pat Sajak and Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune
In 2019 White and Sajak cheered on the Rockies at Coors Field in Denver

Vanna White and Pat Sajak
The dynamic pair showed up for a flight in 2016 in matching attire

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
Snapping a selfie at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, summer 2019

Pat Sajak and Vanna White during the 35th anniversary of Wheel of Fortune
For the show’s 35th anniversary in 2017, they went to Walt Disney World!

Pat Sajak and Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune
White and Sajak toured the United Kingdom in 2019, seeing 16 locations in six days, including Bath, Newbury and York in England and Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh (above)

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
Sajak and White on their final day in Fort Lauderdale. During this 2019 South Florida excursion, the cohosts explored white sandy beaches and the Everglades

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
The duo dove face-first into Café Du Monde beignets in New Orleans in 2016

Pat Sajak and Vanna White on Wheel of Fortune
“I felt like I was on top of the world,” White said of their Swiss Alps trip in 2017

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
In 2016, White shared this throwback photo from a show-related trip to Hawaii in 2001

Vanna White and Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune
In 2019, the pair visited Nashville, Tennessee

