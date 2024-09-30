Every Single $1 Million Dollar Puzzle on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Wheel of Fortune

 More

Only 14 Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune players have had a chance to win the $1 million jackpot since the massive prize was debuted in 2008. It’s been won even less, with just four people (including one celebrity, Melissa Joan Hart) walking away millionaires.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White were there for the first 12 attempts at the $1 million (one of those times included a pair of players), and new host Ryan Seacrest was surprised to have a player eligible for the jackpot on the first day of his second week as host. The big money is intentionally hard to win. To be eligible, a player has to land on the “ONE MILLION” wedge, call a correct letter, and then win that round without going Bankrupt first.

They must then win the game overall, taking them to the Bonus Round. The $100,000 envelope is then replaced on the Bonus Wheel by the $1 million, and the player must land on that envelope after spinning the miniature wheel. Lastly and most obviously, the contestant needs to solve the final puzzle correctly before time runs out.

Shockingly, the jackpot was won the first three times it ever came into play, but the episodes were a year or more apart. The first win came in October 2008, just one month after the grand prize was introduced. The next win wasn’t until 2013, followed by another in 2014. Hart would become the next million-dollar winner in 2021. Another fun fact: every single winner has been a woman!

'Wheel of Fortune' Ratings Revealed: Is Ryan Seacrest Beating Pat Sajak?
Related

'Wheel of Fortune' Ratings Revealed: Is Ryan Seacrest Beating Pat Sajak?

We’ve compiled every single million-dollar puzzle on Wheel of Fortune below in order of appearance, along with details on who won and when their episodes aired. Do you remember tuning in for these noteworthy episodes?

Wheel of Fortune, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Wheel of Fortune - Leaky Faucet
Wheel of Fortune

"Leaky Faucet" (Win)

Player: Michelle Loewenstein

Episode Date: October 14, 2008

Category: Around the House

Letters Chosen: C, D, M, A

 

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Autumn Erhard
Wheel of Fortune

"Tough Workout" (Win)

Player: Autumn Erhard

Episode Date: May 30, 2013

Category: Thing

Letters Chosen: M, P, C, A, G

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Sarah Manchester
Wheel of Fortune

"Loud Laughter" (Win)

Player: Sarah Manchester

Episode Date: September 17, 2014

Category: Thing

Letters Chosen: D, G, H, O

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Whitney Shields
Wheel of Fortune

"Without a Doubt" (Loss)

Player: Whitney Shields

Episode Date: April 2, 2015

Category: Phrase

Letters Chosen: C, P, M, A

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Frank Harary Laurel Haim
Wheel of Fortune

"Baked Zucchini" (Loss)

Player: Frank Harary and Laurel Haim

Episode Date: November 15, 2017

Category: Food and Drink

Letters Chosen: C, D, P, O

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Eva Klentos
Wheel of Fortune

"Ocean Kayaking" (Loss)

Player: Eva Klentos

Episode Date: December 21, 2017

Category: Fun and Games

Letters Chosen: H, P, D, I

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Kaia Lacy
Wheel of Fortune

"Flipping Through Pages" (Loss)

Player: Kaia Lacy

Episode Date: January 11, 2019

Category: What Are You Doing?

Letters Chosen: M, P, H, O

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Kristen Andrews
Wheel of Fortune

"Annoying Buzzer" (Loss)

Player: Kristen Andrews

Episode Date: January 16, 2019

Category: Thing

Letters Chosen: G, B, D, A

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

"Bran Muffins" (Win)

Player: Melissa Joan Hart

Episode Date: October 17, 2021

Category: Food and Drink

Letters Chosen: G, M, W, A

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Jason Mraz
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

"Brownie Pan" (Loss)

Player: Jason Mraz

Episode Date: November 14, 2021

Category: In the Kitchen

Letters Chosen: G, C, M, A

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Alane Dolensky
Wheel of Fortune

"Howling Like a Wolf" (Loss)

Player: Alane Dolensky

Episode Date: September 27, 2022

Category: What Are You Doing?

Letters Chosen: G, D, C, A

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Joel Madden
Wheel of Fortune

"I Took the Day Off" (Loss)

Player: Joel Madden

Episode Date: October 23, 2022

Category: Phrase

Letters Chosen: H, D, Y, I

'Wheel of Fortune' million dollar puzzles Vivian Tran

"Offering Some Help" (Loss)

Player: Vivian Tran

Episode Date: September 16, 2024

Category: What Are You Doing?

Letters Chosen: C, H, M, I, P

Wheel of Fortune

Jason Mraz

Joel Madden

Melissa Joan Hart

Pat Sajak

Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hoda Kotb
1
Is This the Real Reason Hoda Kotb Is Leaving ‘Today’ Show?
Kelly Monaco
2
‘General Hospital’: Kelly Monaco’s Mom Shares Update on Actress’ Exit from Soap
Terence Meyers (Peter Keleghan), Chief Inspector Choi (Paul Sun Hyung Lee), Chief Constable Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson), and George Crabtree (Jonny Harris) — 'Murdoch Mysteries' Season 18
3
‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Sets Premiere Date With Welcome Twist — Watch Trailer
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Instagram
4
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Fires Back at Trolls Amid Claims She Is Faking Pregnancy
Harry Lawtey and Marisa Abela in the 'Industry' Season 3 finale
5
‘Industry’ Finale: Yasmin’s Sacrifice Is the Ultimate Act of Self-Preservation