Every Single $1 Million Dollar Puzzle on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ (PHOTOS)

Only 14 Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune players have had a chance to win the $1 million jackpot since the massive prize was debuted in 2008. It’s been won even less, with just four people (including one celebrity, Melissa Joan Hart) walking away millionaires.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White were there for the first 12 attempts at the $1 million (one of those times included a pair of players), and new host Ryan Seacrest was surprised to have a player eligible for the jackpot on the first day of his second week as host. The big money is intentionally hard to win. To be eligible, a player has to land on the “ONE MILLION” wedge, call a correct letter, and then win that round without going Bankrupt first.

They must then win the game overall, taking them to the Bonus Round. The $100,000 envelope is then replaced on the Bonus Wheel by the $1 million, and the player must land on that envelope after spinning the miniature wheel. Lastly and most obviously, the contestant needs to solve the final puzzle correctly before time runs out.

Shockingly, the jackpot was won the first three times it ever came into play, but the episodes were a year or more apart. The first win came in October 2008, just one month after the grand prize was introduced. The next win wasn’t until 2013, followed by another in 2014. Hart would become the next million-dollar winner in 2021. Another fun fact: every single winner has been a woman!

We’ve compiled every single million-dollar puzzle on Wheel of Fortune below in order of appearance, along with details on who won and when their episodes aired. Do you remember tuning in for these noteworthy episodes?

