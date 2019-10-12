‘Watchmen’ Sneak Peek: Meet Some Fresh and Familiar Faces (PHOTOS)

Regina King’s Angela Abar goes by Sister Night when she dons the mask

The quest for justice is dark, but Sister Night is up for the task

Angela and Cal Abar (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) enjoy the holiday season

Jeremy Irons’ Lord of a Country Estate is shrouded in mystery as he celebrates an occasion with cake

Louis Gossett Jr. plays the very mysterious and cryptic Will Reeves

Judd Crawford (Don Johnson) tackles his leadership role with poise

Sister Night meets Lady Trieu (Hong Chau)

Laurie Blake (Jean Smart) displays her FBI badge

Angela Abar takes a friendly stance as she addresses a young girl with Cal not far behind

Sister Night and Looking Glass (Tim Blake Nelson) are among the many law enforcers forced to wear masks

The Lord of a Country Estate takes a stroll around the grounds by horseback

HBO’s highly anticipated new drama Watchmen is nearly here, and as the clock keeps ticking by, the network has unveiled the first images from the series featuring its star-studded cast of characters.

Regina King leads the ensemble, which also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Don Johnson, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr. and Hong Chau, among others. Set 30 years after the action of the graphic novel upon which creator Damon Lindelof was inspired, the world of Watchmen looks slightly different than it did before.

The biggest change? Law enforcement in Tulsa, Oklahoma are wearing masks to protect their identities, which in the process calls into question the definition of vigilante. In the gallery above, meet the curious characters, some of which are recognizable to fans of the source material. But not everything is as black and white as Rorschach’s mask.

Click through the images for your early dive into the new HBO show and don’t miss Watchmen when it premieres October 20.

Watchmen, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 20, 9/8c, HBO

