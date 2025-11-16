If you’re surprised to see reality star Kim Kardashian fronting the new legal drama All’s Fair, don’t be. Ryan Murphy, the Hollywood power player who co-created the Hulu series, has a track record of unconventional casting selections. (And this isn’t even the first time he enlisted Kardashian for a starring part!)

Whether he’s making screen stars out of relative unknowns, inspiring actors to switch genres, or inspiring non-actors to switch careers, Murphy’s casting decisions always keep us on our toes, as you’ll see below.