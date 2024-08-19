Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for UnREAL Seasons 1-4.]

Credit where credit is due: UnREAL spent four seasons living up to its name.

The shameless drama series followed the cast and crew of Everlasting, a send-up of dating shows like The Bachelor, as they schemed, gaslit, and outright killed the competition, all in the name of making good television.

UnREAL focused on troubled talent handler Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and ruthless executive producer Quinn (Emmy nominee Constance Zimmer) as they use everything from mental manipulation to pharmaceutical intervention to stoke drama and maybe something resembling love for the adoring audience watching at home. First on Lifetime and then on Hulu, the series proved time and again that if given the choice between the right choice and the crazy choice, it would always choose the latter—sometimes to its detriment but always for the entertainment of its audiences.

On August 19, all four seasons will make their debut on Netflix, meaning you can relive every backstab and blindside.

To prime you for your rewatch, here are 10 of the craziest moments from UnREAL, ranked.