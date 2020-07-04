8 Supporting Actors Who Deserve to Lead a TV Series

The past decade in television alone has blessed us with performances that have challenged the way we think about who and what kinds of stories have a place on our small screens. With this more inclusive viewing environment, we’ve been able to engage with new classes of on screen talent across genres, whose unique performances have left us breathless with laughter, drowning in tears, or even scared out of our minds.

Our favorite supporting actors have been a particularly important part of this explosion and diversification of on screen talent. It is often these roles that are the first to open new doors in terms of representation and to introduce new kinds of personalities to television audiences.

But there comes a time in a supporting actor’s life when they are ready and able to make the leap to strong and juicy leading and top-billed roles, the kinds that make enduring stars out of their iconic performances.

Here, we run down a list of actors in supporting roles, from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Tituss Burgess, to Saturday Night Live’s resident best friends Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett, whose talents we think are ready for the chance at leading a television series.