All the Scripted Shows Being Held for the Midseason

With the end of a broadcast season comes networks’ plans for the following one, and that also includes which shows won’t be part of the fall lineup. After all, there are only so many hours in the primetime. But that also means that fans will have to wait longer for some of their favorites to return.

Fox is holding a few comedies and dramas for the midseason of the 2024-2025 season, including The Cleaning Lady and new series Doc. ABC is keeping back a couple of its dramas and the farewell season of The Conners. CBS and The CW already each have set two shows set for the midseason, while NBC has one on its schedule for then.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the shows not airing until the midseason/not on the networks’ fall schedules. And for the new shows, we’ve included series descriptions. Stay tuned as we keep this updated with any new information.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox)

Animal Control (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Conners (ABC)

Final season

Doc (Fox)

Based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, Doc — Nelle tue mani, this new medical drama stars Molly Parker as the hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis. After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience. The series also stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, and Anya Banerjee. Scott Wolf and Patrick Walker will recur in featured roles.

Family Guy (Fox)

Going Dutch (Fox)

Starring Denis Leary, this single-camera comedy centers on an arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel, who, after an epically unfiltered rant, is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least important army base in the world. After serving with distinction in every warzone of the last three decades, he now finds himself in charge of a base with no guns, no weapons, and no tactical purpose. Instead, it has a Michelin-star-level commissary, top-notch bowling alley and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Army. Surrounded by a diverse group of underdogs, the colonel tries to reinstall military discipline and professionalism with the help of the base’s previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter.

Good Cop/Bad Cop (The CW)

This one-hour procedural dramedy centers around Lou (Leighton Meester) and Henry (Luke Cook), an odd couple sister and brother detective team in a small Pacific Northwest police force. They must contend with colorful residents, a serious lack of resources, and their very complicated dynamic with each other and with their police chief, Big Hank (Clancy Brown) — who happens to be their father.

The Great North (Fox)

Grimsburg (Fox)

The Hunting Party (NBC)

This high-concept crime procedural centers on a small team of investigators who are assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous killers our country has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from a top-secret prison that’s not supposed to exist. The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Sara Garcia, Patrick Sabongui and Josh McKenzie.

NCIS: Sydney (CBS)

The Rookie (ABC)

Sherlock & Daughter (The CW)

This mystery thriller series puts Sherlock Holmes (David Thewlis) out of his comfort zone, mysteriously unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. Enter: young American Amelia (Blu Hunt). After her mother’s mysterious murder, she learns her missing father may be the legendary detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack her mother’s murder, and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock’s daughter. Dougray Scott also stars as Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty.

Watson (CBS)

This drama takes place seven months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

Will Trent (ABC)

