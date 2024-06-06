All the Scripted Shows Being Held for the Midseason

With the end of a broadcast season comes networks’ plans for the following one, and that also includes which shows won’t be part of the fall lineup. After all, there are only so many hours in the primetime. But that also means that fans will have to wait longer for some of their favorites to return.

Fox is holding a few comedies and dramas for the midseason of the 2024-2025 season, including The Cleaning Lady and new series Doc. ABC is keeping back a couple of its dramas and the farewell season of The Conners. CBS and The CW already each have set two shows set for the midseason, while NBC has one on its schedule for then.

Below, we’ve rounded up all the shows not airing until the midseason/not on the networks’ fall schedules. And for the new shows, we’ve included series descriptions. Stay tuned as we keep this updated with any new information.