8 Characters From One Chicago, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & More Who Might Not Make It in 2026

Like every year, the 2025-2026 television season headed into its midseason break by leaving quite a few lives hanging in the balance across our favorite shows.

Whether we saw what happened (like the fallout of a hacker on 9-1-1: Nashville or a case gone wrong on Tracker) or just the aftermath (a car accident on Brilliant Minds or hearing what went wrong on Sheriff Country) or we just know something bad is about to happen (like a dangerous situation on Chicago Med), there are characters whose lives may completely change when the show resumes — or, die.

Below, we’re taking a look at the characters we worry won’t make it in 2026. Let us know who you’re worried about in the comments section.