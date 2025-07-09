One of Netflix‘s upcoming dramas has added an Oscar, Emmy, and Tony-winning actor to its cast.

Marcia Gay Harden will star alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Richard Madden in Trinity, the streaming service announced on Tuesday, July 8. The series follows a Naval Officer who becomes involved with the Secretary of Defense but then learns about the conspiracy in which he’s involved. Read on for everything we know so far about the thriller, from its cast to a premiere date and more.

When will Trinity premiere?

A premiere date for the eight episodes has not yet been announced. It seems likely that it won’t be available to stream until 2026.

What is Trinity about?

“A heroic female Naval Officer becomes involved with the outwardly charismatic Secretary of Defense, only to discover he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy,” teases the logline from Netflix.

Who’s in the Trinity cast?

The series stars, so far, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard Madden, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Mbatha-Raw plays Commander Katherine Decker, who serves as second-in-command on the USS Kansas, a nuclear submarine and one of the deadliest weapons on Earth.

Madden plays Secretary of Defense Webb Preston. With a technology background that makes him different from most politicians, Webb’s innovation and purpose are seen as a threat in more ways than one.

Harden plays Margaret Vandenburg, the CEO and matriarch of her family’s business empire, guiding them to become a prominent family with political ties.

Jed Mercurio serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. (It’s a Bodyguard reunion for him and Madden.) Joining him as executive producers are Wendy Mericle and Jimmy Mulville for HTM Television.

Is there a Trinity trailer?

Not yet. Stay tuned for any trailers, teasers, and first-look photos revealing the cast in character and hinting at what’s to come in this new drama.

Trinity, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix