TV Trend Alert: Revivals and Reboots
Following the success of CBS’s MacGyver and NBC’s Will & Grace, revivals and reboots remain the hottest TV trend.
With classic titles constantly being unearthed—ABC just ordered a pilot for Get Christie Love, starring Pitch’s Kylie Bunbury; Hulu has two seasons of a new animated Animaniacs in the works; The CW is developing Charmed and Roswell updates—we check the status of some comebacks.
