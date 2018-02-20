(L-R): Paterson Joseph as Conor Mason, Claudia Doumit as Jiya, Matt Lanter as Wyatt Logan, Sakina Jaffery as Denise Christopher in the Timeless Season 2 premiere.

Wyatt may have to confront his feeling for Lucy this season.

(L-R): Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) listen intently to Lucy, especially given that she appears to be holding a grenade.

Nearly a year after it was initially canceled — with NBC quickly reversing course and bringing it back a few days later after fans rallied to its cause — the time-travel drama Timeless finally returns for Season 2 on March 11.

Continuing where it left off, the series follows the team of Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Lucy (Abigail Spencer) as they race through history in an attempt to prevent the destruction of our world as we all know it. This season, they’ll meet Marie Curie, Hedy Lamarr and William Randolph Hearst, among other notable historical figures.

A new trailer for Timeless Season 2 was dropped recently at the TVPromos YouTube channel, and it not only promises visits to 1955, 1941, 1918, 1692 and other eras, but also a “new mission,” as well as a “new enemy.” There’s also a quick look at a Lucy and Wyatt kiss.

The trailer also offers a few behind-the-scenes moments, and some genuine thanks from the creators/producers to the fans who saved the show. Check it out here:

Based on the title of the Season 2 premiere episode, “The War to End All Wars,” it looks like our heroes are going back to 1918 and the World War I era first this season. That’s also obvious in the photos from the new episode that NBC released last week, which you can check out in the gallery above.

Timeless Season 2, Premieres Sunday, March 11, 10/9c, NBC