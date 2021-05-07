‘This Is Us’: Familiar Faces Return & Wedding Plans Continue in First Look (PHOTOS)

It’s been nearly a month since This Is Us fans last spent time with the Pearsons, but the final three installments are steadily approaching as Season 5 returns Tuesday, May 11.

In the episode, “The Music and the Mirror,” Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) continues to carve her career path as a ballet teacher, and even her daughter Annie (Faithe Herman) appears to be getting in the mix. Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) tackle new obstacles with the help of some familiar faces, including Toby’s father (Dan Lauria) and neighbor Gregory (Timothy Omundson).

As for Kevin (Justin Hartley), he’ll have a run-in with someone from his past who will give him pause, and at the same time Madison (Caitlin Thompson) continues to focus on wedding planning. Below, we’re rounding up some of the recently released photos offering a first look at what’s to come in the long-awaited installment.

This Is Us, Season 5, Continues Tuesday, May 11, 9/8c, NBC

NBC

Rebecca and Kate (Chrissy Metz) enjoy some time together during what appears to be a wedding dress hunt for Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

NBC

While we can’t see Madison’s face, she’s clearly wearing a white dress, but will this be the dress she’ll say yes to? Rebecca and Kate seem enthused.

NBC

Mr. Damon (Dan Lauria) pays a visit to his son Toby (Chris Sullivan) and the rest of the family.

NBC

Toby’s hard at work while at home, but will his dad get in the way?

NBC

Toby and Kate’s neighbor Gregory (Timothy Omundson) resurfaces in this long-awaited installment.

NBC

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) takes on the role of teacher in this shot from her ballet studio.

NBC

Like mother, like daughter. Annie (Faithe Herman) puts her ballet skills to the test like her mom Beth.

NBC

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) sits down for a chat with Déjà (Lyric Ross), but can he get her attention?

NBC

Madison snuggles up to Kevin (Justin Hartley) and their babies at home.

NBC

Kevin has a run-in with Foster (Stephen Friedrich) in the screening room.

NBC

Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) is sticking around in California a little longer as he appears to be in Kevin’s house.

NBC

Kate (Hannah Zeile) and Rebecca have a mother-daughter heart-to-heart during a dinner out.

NBC

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) sends a smile Kate’s way during a father-daughter diner outing.

NBC

Young Beth (Rachel Hilson) and Randall (Niles Fitch) have a serious discussion.

