‘This Is Us’: Familiar Faces Return & Wedding Plans Continue in First Look (PHOTOS)

It’s been nearly a month since This Is Us fans last spent time with the Pearsons, but the final three installments are steadily approaching as Season 5 returns Tuesday, May 11.

In the episode, “The Music and the Mirror,” Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) continues to carve her career path as a ballet teacher, and even her daughter Annie (Faithe Herman) appears to be getting in the mix. Meanwhile, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) tackle new obstacles with the help of some familiar faces, including Toby’s father (Dan Lauria) and neighbor Gregory (Timothy Omundson).

As for Kevin (Justin Hartley), he’ll have a run-in with someone from his past who will give him pause, and at the same time Madison (Caitlin Thompson) continues to focus on wedding planning. Below, we’re rounding up some of the recently released photos offering a first look at what’s to come in the long-awaited installment.

This Is Us, Season 5, Continues Tuesday, May 11, 9/8c, NBC