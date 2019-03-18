‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: The Pearsons Hold Out Hope in ‘Don’t Take My Sunshine Away’ (PHOTOS)

And Kate seems to have risen to the occasion

Toby and Kate will have their fair share of stress, as well

Will he be able to handle the stress?

Meanwhile, it looks a little more overwhelming in Randall’s work life

Beth is living her dream from the wings as a dance instructor

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) show their support for Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) before heading home

Either way, we hope Kevin can work it out

We spy an extra cup of coffee in front of Kevin, who could it belong to?

After Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) relapse, he has a lot to talk about with Zoe (Melanie Liburd)

NBC’s This Is Us left fans wanting more at the end of the March 12 episode, as the fate of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) premature baby boy Jack was left up in the air.

Thankfully, we’re getting a clearer image of what to expect as the March 19 episode approaches in some newly released photos for “Don’t Take My Sunshine Away.” All of the Pearsons are featured in this week’s images which resume with the show’s normal time-shifting format — compared to last week’s hospital waiting room bottle episode.

This week, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) will continue to adjust to their new job schedules, while Kate and Toby spend more time in the hospital. Back in New York, Zoe (Melanie Liburd) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) will address their relationship, while in the past, it appears Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) will attend a school dance.

See the revealing sneak peek images in the gallery above!

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC