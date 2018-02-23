‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: The Pearsons Head to Vegas Post-Winter Olympics (PHOTOS)

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

It looks like Jack has a surprise for Rebecca. We wonder what it could be?

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack and Kevin (Parker Bates) prepare some food in the Pearson kitchen.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kevin follows a special recipe.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

We spy that anniversary banner in the background, Jack and Rebecca.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Randall (Lonnie Chavis) and Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) help with lighting candles.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack cooks some flapjacks for his family.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The “Big 3” look ready for some breakfast.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack and Rebecca share a bowling alley kiss.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate and Toby’s dog Audio makes an appearance.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate and Kevin are gearing up for a good time.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Déjà (Lyric Ross) returns home to Randall and Beth.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Randall offers a shoulder to Beth.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The Pearson brothers are looking sharp for their night out.

Chris Sullivan as Toby in This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Toby enjoys his night out with a cigar in hand.

Caitlin Thompson as Madison, Chrissy Metz as Kate in This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate and her new bestie Madison (Caitlin Thompson) strike a pose.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

What happens in Vegas stays with the Pearsons.

Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chris Sullivan as Toby, Justin Hartley as Kevin in This Is Us - Season 2 - 'Vegas, Baby'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Brothers Randall and Kevin embrace their soon to-be brother-in-law, Toby.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Beth gets wild during a limousine ride.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate and friends raise a glass in celebration.

This Is Us - Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kevin meets a mysterious women at the bar.

1 of

Since we last saw the Pearson family on This Is Us, they were mourning the death of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). But when the show finally returns for the February 27 episode, “Vegas, Baby,” some sneak peek photos make it seem like they’re back to living it up!

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding is in the works so why wouldn’t you have a bachelor and bachelorette party in Sin City? Plus, it looks like we’ll get a flashback to one of Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore)’s wedding anniversaries before having Kevin, Kate, and Randall. Also, we’ll spend some time in the ’90s pre-Jack’s death.

Finally, fans will be happy to know that Déjà is back with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in present day. To get a look at this upcoming episode, click through the gallery above and breath a sigh of relief because the Pearsons are finally back!

This Is Us, Returns Tuesday, Feb. 27, 9/8c, NBC

