The Pearson brothers are looking sharp for their night out.

It looks like Jack has a surprise for Rebecca. We wonder what it could be?

Since we last saw the Pearson family on This Is Us, they were mourning the death of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). But when the show finally returns for the February 27 episode, “Vegas, Baby,” some sneak peek photos make it seem like they’re back to living it up!

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) wedding is in the works so why wouldn’t you have a bachelor and bachelorette party in Sin City? Plus, it looks like we’ll get a flashback to one of Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore)’s wedding anniversaries before having Kevin, Kate, and Randall. Also, we’ll spend some time in the ’90s pre-Jack’s death.

Finally, fans will be happy to know that Déjà is back with Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) in present day. To get a look at this upcoming episode, click through the gallery above and breath a sigh of relief because the Pearsons are finally back!

This Is Us, Returns Tuesday, Feb. 27, 9/8c, NBC