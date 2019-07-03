Vivica A. Fox Returns in Lifetime’s ‘The Wrong Stepmother’ Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)

Lifetime Movies’ successful Wrong movie franchise returns this summer with four new films premiering every Friday in July at 8/7c.

Vivica A. Fox, who starred in last year’s The Wrong Cruise and The Wrong Friend, continues her relationship with the network, starring in and producing all four new movies: The Wrong Stepmother, The Wrong Boy Next Door, The Wrong Mommy and The Wrong Tutor.

Get the full rundown on the new flicks below and click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at The Wrong Stepmother!

The Wrong Stepmother

Starring: Vivica A. Fox, Cindy Busby, Corin Nemec, Calli Taylor, Tracy Nelson

Premieres: Friday, July 5 at 8/7c

Michael (Corin Nemec, Parker Lewis Can’t Lose), who lost his wife a few years back, has been use to being a single dad to his two daughters until his new girlfriend Maddie (Cindy Busby, The Big Year) comes along. Initially, Lily (Calli Taylor, The Princess Switch) loves that Maddie is always there to lend a helpful hand but as Lily gets to know her, she soon becomes suspicious of her. Does Maddie really care for them or is she willing to do whatever it takes to have a family of her own?

The Wrong Boy Next Door

Starring: Vivica A. Fox, Calli Taylor, Tracy Nelson, Jason-Shane Scott, Travis Burns

Premieres: Friday, July 12 at 8/7c

After troubled teen Katie (Calli Taylor, The Princess Switch) is sentenced to house arrest, Katie falls for an attractive young man named John (Travis Burns, Neighbours), who has just moved in next door. While their affair seems harmless at first, Katie becomes increasingly convinced there’s more than meets the eye with John.

The Wrong Mommy

Starring: Vivica A. Fox, Eric Roberts, Jessica Morris, Ashlynn Yennie, Dee Wallace

Premieres: Friday, July 19 at 8/7c

After receiving a promotion and more responsibility at work, Melanie (Jessica Morris, The Wrong Teacher) decides to hire Phoebe (Ashlynn Yennie, The Wrong Neighbor) as her personal assistant. Smart and cunning, Phoebe has an ulterior motive for taking the job and a twisted plan for revenge involving Melanie’s mother, Carol (Dee Wallace, E.T.).

The Wrong Tutor

Starring: Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, Ivy Matheson, Jason-Shane Scott, William McNamara, Nate Wyatt, Li Eubanks

Premieres: Friday, July 26 at 8/7c

When star high school athlete Eric (Nate Wyatt, Turnt) needs help with his school work, Emily (Ivy Matheson, The Lears) convinces Eric’s mother Carol (Vivica A. Fox, Independence Day), that she is the perfect tutor for her son but she has other reasons that stem beyond helping him with his homework.

Click through the gallery above for a sneak peek at the first movie, The Wrong Stepmother!

The Wrong Stepmother, Premiere, Friday, July 5, 8/7c, Lifetime