‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Get Your First Look at the Midseason Premiere (PHOTOS)

At long last, The Walking Dead‘s ninth season will return Sunday, February 10, and AMC just dropped a first look at the midseason premiere.

As they continue to deal with the aftermath of the events that took place six months prior, the survivors old and new carry The Walking Dead forward. In the wake of Rick’s absence, old bonds have broken between some, while others have become strangers to themselves.

And the world beyond these survivors’ borders, they come to realize, holds undeniable danger as a threat unlike any other is in their paths. The show’s beloved characters face more ahead with The Whisperers — a group of survivors that don walker skin. What further threats will they pose?

The Walking Dead, Season 9 Returns, Sunday, February 10, 9/8c, AMC