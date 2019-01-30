‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Get Your First Look at the Midseason Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
TWD_909_JLD_0822_00379_RT
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
TWD_911_GP_0906_0194_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Carol (Melissa McBride) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) lead the pack

Cailey Fleming as Judith - The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 9
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Judith (Cailey Fleming) takes inspiration from dad Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne with her accessories

TWD_909_JLD_0822_00379_RT
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) make for a weary group

TWD_909_JLD_0817_00618_RT
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) takes a walk free from the confines of his cell

TWD_909_JLD_0816_01003_RT
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Michonne and her katana can handle anything

Dan Fogler as Luke, Callan McAuliffe as Alden - The Walking Dead - Season 9, Episode 9
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Luke (Dan Fogler) and Alden’s (Callan McAuliffe) attention is captured, but by what?

TWD_909_JLD_0816_01402_RT
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Daryl takes a defensive stance

Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler; group - The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 13
Gene Page/AMC

Magna (Nadia Hilker), Tara (Alanna Masterson), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) walk with purpose

TWD_909_JLD_0816_00486_RT
Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

A walker gets a touch up on set

TWD_913_JD_1004_0615_RT
Jace Downs/AMC

Carol and Ezekiel command attention

1 of

At long last, The Walking Dead‘s ninth season will return Sunday, February 10, and AMC just dropped a first look at the midseason premiere.

As they continue to deal with the aftermath of the events that took place six months prior, the survivors old and new carry The Walking Dead forward. In the wake of Rick’s absence, old bonds have broken between some, while others have become strangers to themselves.

What Do Michonne & Daryl's Scars Mean on 'The Walking Dead'? 7 Theories
Related

What Do Michonne & Daryl's Scars Mean on 'The Walking Dead'? 7 Theories

And the world beyond these survivors’ borders, they come to realize, holds undeniable danger as a threat unlike any other is in their paths. The show’s beloved characters face more ahead with The Whisperers — a group of survivors that don walker skin. What further threats will they pose?

Tune into the midseason premiere to find out and click through the gallery above for some sneak peek photos!

The Walking Dead, Season 9 Returns, Sunday, February 10, 9/8c, AMC

The Walking Dead

Dan Fogler

Danai Gurira

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Josh McDermitt

Khary Payton

Melissa McBride

Norman Reedus

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King
1
Oprah Winfrey & Gayle King Address Longstanding Lesbian Rumors
Christina Hall and Josh Hall
2
Christina Hall Slams ‘Insecure’ Ex Josh Who Says He Was ‘Blindsided’ By Divorce
Davey Morrison, Krista Boyd, and Phil Gatton for 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Players Criticized for Avoiding High-Scoring Clues on Board
Dylan on Press Your Luck
4
‘Press Your Luck’ Contestant Is Biggest Ever Winner & Fans Go Wild
Matt Hardeman of Big Brother
5
‘Big Brother’: Matt Hardeman Speaks Out About Angela Murray Feud After Eviction