‘The Vampire Lestat’ & ‘Talamasca’ Stars Take Over Our NYCC Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat and Talamasca: The Secret Order New York Comic Con 2025 portraits
Matt Doyle

Before you ask, “Where is Assad Zaman?” The answer is, he was getting on a helicopter. That’s the length AMC went to to make sure he made it to The Vampire Lestat‘s New York Comic Con 2025 panel after his flight from Toronto was delayed on Friday, October 10. Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, and Eric Bogosian were up filming in Toronto until the wee hours of the morning on October 10 before making their way to New York.

When Anderson and Reid arrived in TV Insider’s portrait studio at the Javitz Center with executive producer and writer Hannah Moscovitch, they were deliriously tired, but happy to be delivering exciting news to fans during the panel. Akasha was just hours away from being revealed when they stopped by to take some portraits. (The Woman King‘s Sheila Atim will play the queen of the damned in Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated series.)

The Vampire Lestat‘s sibling series, Talamasca: The Secret Order, visited us earlier in the day to give a peek behind the curtain of this mysterious supernatural spy drama, premiering with two episodes on Sunday, October 26. Stars Nicholas Denton (Guy Anatole) and William Fichtner (the vampire Jasper) were accompanied by director, writer, and executive producer John Lee Hancock and Mark Johnson, executive producer of AMC’s Immortal Universe.

The Talamasca crew was all smiles as they goofed off in the portrait studio. They’d soon be joined by Bogosian on the main stage for the panel, moderated by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s own Damian Holbrook, where they debuted Bogosian’s scene with Denton in the series premiere for both the panel audience and fans online.

The Vampire Lestat debuted an extended teaser trailer after its panel that showed the first looks at Zaman and Delainey Hayles in Season 3, as well as the first look at the vampire Magnus, a.k.a. Lestat’s maker, played by Damien Atkins. Joseph Potter appeared as Nicki, and Jennifer Ehle‘s Gabriella made her fierce debut. Damon Dauno, who played the violent vampire Bruce in Interview With the Vampire Season 1, was the biggest surprise appearance in the trailer.

Rounding out the Friday casting announcement were rockstar Lestat’s band members, Larry (Schitt’s Creek‘s Noah Reid), Salamander (Ryan Kattner), Alex (Seamus Patterson), and TC (Sarah Swir).

See The Vampire Lestat and Talamasca portraits from their first trips to NYCC in the gallery below.

Talasmasca: The Secret Order, Two-Part Series Premiere, Sunday, October 26, 9/8c, AMC

The Vampire Lestat, Season 3 Premiere, 2026, AMC

