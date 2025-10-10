‘Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat’ Reveals Additional Cast, Extended First Look (VIDEO)

Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview With the Vampire Newsletter:

AMC Networks’ Anne Rice Immortal Universe took center stage at New York Comic Con, offering fans a taste of what’s to come in The Vampire Lestat. The panel offered new information, from exclusive footage and story teases to fresh casting announcements that promise to bring new blood to Rice’s gothic world.

The panel previewed the series’ 2026 return, unveiled new casting details, and debuted an extended first look at the highly anticipated third season, which follows rockstar Lestat (Sam Reid) and his band on tour. The footage showcased Reid’s vampiric frontman in full performance mode, while the panel also confirmed new additions to the cast, including the actress set to play the “Queen of the Damned.”

Sheila Atim will step into the role of Akasha, the first vampire and often referred to as the Mother of All Vampires. Best known for her roles in The Woman King and The Underground Railroad, Atim will play the Egyptian vampire who bestows Lestat with many of his gifts.

Other casting news includes Noah Reid in the role of Larry, Ryan Kattner as Salamander, Seamus Patterson in the role of Alex, and Sarah Swir in the role of TC.

In the extended preview, Bruce (Damon Dauno) makes his first appearance since Season 1, seen alongside a blood-soaked and vengeful-looking Louis (Jacob Anderson). The footage also introduces Magnus (Damien Atkins) and teases a tense legal mediation between Louis and Lestat. The teaser also offered first looks of Delainey Hayles‘ Claudia and Assad Zaman‘s Armand in Season 3. Additionally, Daniel (Eric Bogosian) reveals early on that his “fictional” Interview with the Vampire is being adapted into a movie.

TV Insider’s senior writer Damian Holbrook moderated a panel featuring executive producers Mark Johnson and Hannah Moscovitch, and cast members Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, and Jennifer Ehle.

The Vampire Lestat, Season 3 Premiere, 2026, AMC