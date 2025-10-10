‘Anne Rice’s The Vampire Lestat’ Reveals Additional Cast, Extended First Look (VIDEO)

Erin Maxwell
Comments

AMC Networks’ Anne Rice Immortal Universe took center stage at New York Comic Con, offering fans a taste of what’s to come in The Vampire Lestat. The panel offered new information, from exclusive footage and story teases to fresh casting announcements that promise to bring new blood to Rice’s gothic world.

The panel previewed the series’ 2026 return, unveiled new casting details, and debuted an extended first look at the highly anticipated third season, which follows rockstar Lestat (Sam Reid) and his band on tour. The footage showcased Reid’s vampiric frontman in full performance mode, while the panel also confirmed new additions to the cast, including the actress set to play the “Queen of the Damned.”

Will Raglan James Be in 'The Vampire Lestat'? 'IWTV' Boss Teases 'Body Thief's Potential Future
Related

Will Raglan James Be in 'The Vampire Lestat'? 'IWTV' Boss Teases 'Body Thief's Potential Future

Sheila Atim will step into the role of Akasha, the first vampire and often referred to as the Mother of All Vampires. Best known for her roles in The Woman King and The Underground Railroad, Atim will play the Egyptian vampire who bestows Lestat with many of his gifts.

Other casting news includes Noah Reid in the role of Larry, Ryan Kattner as Salamander, Seamus Patterson in the role of Alex, and Sarah Swir in the role of TC.

In the extended preview, Bruce (Damon Dauno) makes his first appearance since Season 1, seen alongside a blood-soaked and vengeful-looking Louis (Jacob Anderson). The footage also introduces Magnus (Damien Atkins) and teases a tense legal mediation between Louis and Lestat. The teaser also offered first looks of Delainey Hayles‘ Claudia and Assad Zaman‘s Armand in Season 3. Additionally, Daniel (Eric Bogosian) reveals early on that his “fictional” Interview with the Vampire is being adapted into a movie.

TV Insider’s senior writer Damian Holbrook moderated a panel featuring executive producers Mark Johnson and Hannah Moscovitch, and cast members Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, and Jennifer Ehle.

The Vampire Lestat, Season 3 Premiere, 2026, AMC

Interview With the Vampire (2022) - AMC

Interview With the Vampire (2022) where to stream

Interview With the Vampire (2022)

Assad Zaman

Eric Bogosian

Jacob Anderson

Sam Reid




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) NATALIE MORALES
1
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Explains That Major Death & the ‘Drastic Impact’ Ahead
David and Katherine Del Rio and Leah Lewis
2
David Del Rio’s Wife Katherine Hits Out at Leah Lewis Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Episode 3
3
How ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Just Wrote Out Velasco
Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O'Donnell
4
‘The View’ Feud Explodes: Tearful Elisabeth Hasselbeck Begs Rosie O’Donnell to ‘Stop Lying’
Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith
5
‘Great British Baking Show’: Axed Baker Speaks Out After Shocking Elimination