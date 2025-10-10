‘Talamasca’: Watch Eric Bogosian’s Premiere Cameo With Nicholas Denton (VIDEO)

Mind-reader Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) meets the vampire Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) in a Talamasca scene revealed at New York Comic Con 2025. AMC has shared the scene from the premiere for all fans to enjoy. Check it out in the video above.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order made its New York Comic Con debut on Friday, October 10, in Manhattan, with a panel featuring executive producer Mark Johnson, who oversees Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe for AMC Networks, showrunner and executive producer John Lee Hancock, series stars Nicholas Denton and William Fichtner, and special guest star Eric Bogosian, and was moderated by TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s own Damian Holbrook.

The panel teased first look clips from the series, which focuses on the secretive society responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures around the globe, and unveiled a full look at the six-episode first season ahead of the series’ two-episode premiere on Sunday, October 26, on AMC and AMC+.

Guy comes to Daniel for answers in the sneak peek above. Guy’s mother, Anna Lemus, was mentioned in Daniel’s Interview With the Vampire memoir, and he wants to know why. But Daniel only knows “what he was told,” the same as Guy.

Guy reads Daniel’s mind, and the vampire doesn’t take too kindly to it. He doesn’t like people “fishing” around in his head, the lasting effects of his tense weeks with his maker, Armand (Assad Zaman), and Louis (Jacob Anderson) in Interview With the Vampire.

Talamasca: The Secret Order is a six-episode season that debuts just in time for Halloween. It also stars Elizabeth McGovern, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens, with guest stars Jason Schwartzman and Justin Kirk.

Talamasca: The Secret Order, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 26, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+