'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Proof Jeremiah is a Better Boyfriend For Belly Than Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Peter Taylor / Prime Video
Oh, Jenny, Jenny, Jenny… the havoc you’ve wreaked.

Prime Video’s romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty features the most divisive love triangle since Stephenie Meyers’ own. Based on the bestselling novels by the aforementioned Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly, a sun-kissed, volleyball-playing high school girl played by Lola Tung, who blossoms one fateful summer and finds herself torn between two of her childhood best friends, Conrad and Jeremiah, who both begin pining after her that same summer as they all share a house for weeks on end. Oh, and they’re brothers.

As all good love triangles go, Conrad and Jeremiah could not be more different from one another. Conrad, the oldest, Stanford-bound, tortured academic played by Mean Girl‘s Christopher Briney, is moody, self-serious (at times), and often refuses to ask those closest to him for help when he needs it. On the other hand, Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno, is a bisexual flirt, a bit of a people pleaser, and may be too pretty for his own good – in a lovable Golden Retriever way. Get the picture?

Since the series’ freshman novel was released in 2009, Han’s Summer books have sold over eight million copies; the TV show hasn’t had a poor showing either. According to Prime Video, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 was one of the 10 most-watched seasons of any series ever on Prime. In 2023, just over a month following the show’s Season 2 premiere, it was announced the cast would be going back to Cousins for a third 10-episode season. Season 2 (spoiler alert) ended with Belly finally choosing Jeremiah, much to the chagrin of Team Conrad who had been – admittedly –winning the race since Season 1.

While Connie Baby may have most fans wrapped around his finger, Team Jeremiah is not one to be discounted. I’ll leave you with something to chew on while we all wait for our next summer in Cousins in TSITP Season 3, slated for the summer of 2025. Here are the reasons why Jeremiah is an infinitely better boyfriend for Belly.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Summer 2025, Prime Video

Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

He’s more emotionally ready for a romantic relationship.

Say what you want about Conrad and Belly’s (so-called) chemistry, the same relationship rules still apply to them: if someone is not ready to be in a relationship, the relationship is not going to happen. Conrad clearly has a lot to work out on his own, whether it be his ability to let people in or even the wherewithal to understand his own emotions. Jeremiah is clearly ready to be in romantic relationship. He has the time, he seems committed, and, let’s face it, he’s in a better place emotionally.

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

He has consistently proven that he can show up for her when she needs someone.

As independent as Belly is, no sun-kissed teen in a romance series is above needing to be “saved.” From the time she’s attempting to walk home in bedsheets with her best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer) to needing a last-minute dance partner at the debutante ball, guess who showed up for her? Jeremiah. A special shout-out for the time Jeremiah rode the drop tower with Belly because he knew she was scared. (She didn’t even have to ask.)

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah, Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Peter Taylor / Prime Video

They share similar interests.

If at the heart of any well-fitted relationship are common interests, then Belly need look no further. She and Jeremiah have so much to do together, from volleyball to dancing in public to late night swims. Starting as early as Season 1, you could always catch these two being the first to jump into the pool, making them undoubtedly the most compatible pairing in Cousins.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Belly and Jeremiah
Prime Video

He’s willing to have the difficult conversations.

Ironically, his ability to fight with Belly bodes well for him being the best boyfriend for her. In a near opposite approach to Conrad, Jeremiah proved he wasn’t afraid to say how he was feeling so that Belly wouldn’t be in the dark. He picked a fight with her because he cared about mending their relationship, romantic or not. No moment stood out as a greener flag for Jeremiah.

Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

He is in a similar stage of life as Belly.

Conrad and Belly have rarely been on the same page, not only emotionally but logistically as well. Between trying long distance and Conrad’s inability to properly show up for moments as precious as prom night, it’s clear that Belly deserves someone who is more of an active participant in her own life. And who better than the younger and more optimistic Jeremiah? Bonus points for the fact that they will be attending the same college together – look out Finch!

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2
Prime Video

He is her best friend.

Touted throughout the series as an underlying label of their relationship, Belly and Jeremiah are literally best friends. That’s what brings them together, gets them through the tough moments, and they still come out smiling and goofing off together. The effervescent Belly deserves someone who can match her energy and light her up. She deserves to date her best friend.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2
Prime Video

He has never been unkind to her...yet.

Try naming one time from the television series (so far) that Jeremiah has hurt Belly or made her cry. (I tried, there’s none.) Conrad, on the other hand, has only let Belly down time and time again. From icing her out to ditching her when she’s dressed to the nines to leading her on again, Conrad has brought the sweet-hearted Belly to tears one too many times for my liking. Jeremiah has only been there to support her, even when his brother was the source of her heartbreak. Granted there is a whole third season coming next summer, so maybe only time will tell – at the end of the day, he’s still a boy.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Christopher Briney

Gavin Casalegno

Lola Tung

