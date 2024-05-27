Oh, Jenny, Jenny, Jenny… the havoc you’ve wreaked.

Prime Video’s romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty features the most divisive love triangle since Stephenie Meyers’ own. Based on the bestselling novels by the aforementioned Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly, a sun-kissed, volleyball-playing high school girl played by Lola Tung, who blossoms one fateful summer and finds herself torn between two of her childhood best friends, Conrad and Jeremiah, who both begin pining after her that same summer as they all share a house for weeks on end. Oh, and they’re brothers.

As all good love triangles go, Conrad and Jeremiah could not be more different from one another. Conrad, the oldest, Stanford-bound, tortured academic played by Mean Girl‘s Christopher Briney, is moody, self-serious (at times), and often refuses to ask those closest to him for help when he needs it. On the other hand, Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno, is a bisexual flirt, a bit of a people pleaser, and may be too pretty for his own good – in a lovable Golden Retriever way. Get the picture?

Since the series’ freshman novel was released in 2009, Han’s Summer books have sold over eight million copies; the TV show hasn’t had a poor showing either. According to Prime Video, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 was one of the 10 most-watched seasons of any series ever on Prime. In 2023, just over a month following the show’s Season 2 premiere, it was announced the cast would be going back to Cousins for a third 10-episode season. Season 2 (spoiler alert) ended with Belly finally choosing Jeremiah, much to the chagrin of Team Conrad who had been – admittedly –winning the race since Season 1.

While Connie Baby may have most fans wrapped around his finger, Team Jeremiah is not one to be discounted. I’ll leave you with something to chew on while we all wait for our next summer in Cousins in TSITP Season 3, slated for the summer of 2025. Here are the reasons why Jeremiah is an infinitely better boyfriend for Belly.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Summer 2025, Prime Video