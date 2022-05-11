If you’ve missed seeing CoNic on your TV screens on The Resident, you don’t want to miss the May 17 Season 5 finale: Emily VanCamp is reprising her role as Nic Nevin, Dr. Conrad Hawkins’ (Matt Czuchry) wife who died after a car accident.

As we learned in April, VanCamp will be appearing in flashbacks, and the promo and photos for “Neon Moon” offer a look at the couple’s date night, taking place shortly after their daughter Gigi’s birth. “This is where I met Nic,” Conrad remembers. “A lot of memories.” Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) suggests, “maybe it’s time to make new memories.” Watch the video below for a look at Conrad and Nic together, including his heartbreaking “I can’t imagine life without you.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The finale will see Conrad having these flashbacks to a night that includes a very important conversation with Nic as he contemplates his future. “We have sort of set up both Billie Sutton [Jessica Lucas] and Cade Sullivan [Kaley Ronayne] as potential love interests for Conrad, in fairly subtle and sometimes less so ways, but he hasn’t figured out who, and there are complications on both sides,” executive producer Peter Elkoff told TV Insider. “At the beginning of the last episode, he realizes, for a lot of reasons, that he has to figure out how to move forward with his life.”

The episode will “keep going back to that night with Conrad because he believes that there’s an answer or something that will free him from his being stuck in his past and not moving beyond Nic,” he added.

Also in “Neon Moon,” Devon is presented with an amazing career opportunity out of state, and Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy), who collapsed at the end of the penultimate episode, is faced with a devastating diagnosis, which causes him to rely on the doctors at Chastain. Plus, Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves) and Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) celebrate their engagement, and Padma (Aneesha Joshi) receives the news she has been waiting for.

The Resident, Season 5 Finale, Tuesday, May 17, 8/7c, Fox