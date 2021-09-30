‘The Resident’: Is Everyone Already Beginning to Grieve for Nic? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Matt Czuchry as Conrad in The Resident
The staff at Chastain will be more than just doctors in the October 5 episode of The Resident. They’ll also be loved ones facing saying goodbye to someone they know very well.

As we learned at the end of “No Good Deed,” Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) was in some sort of accident on her way home to Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and their daughter Gigi. Then, the promo for “The Long and Winding Road” hinted at a heartbreaking end to the couple’s story. Now, the photos appear to show the staff, Nic’s father Kyle (Corbin Bernsen) — who’s already lost one daughter — and Conrad’s dad Marshall (Glenn Morshower) gathered to possibly say goodbye to the nurse practitioner-turned-patient. Is there any way this doesn’t end tragically considering how sad everyone looks?

“When an accident brings a familiar patient into the Chastain ER, the doctors must face the reality of figuring out how to proceed with the best care, which leads the whole staff questioning every decision,” Fox teases of the episode. Plus, AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Leela (Anuja Joshi) will treat a patient returning with the long-term effects of COVID.

Scroll down for a peek at what’s coming up in “The Long and Winding Road.”

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ in The Resident
AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner)

Jessica Lucas as Billie in The Resident
Billie (Jessica Lucas)

Manish Dayal as Devon, Anuja Joshi as Leela in The Resident
Devon (Manish Dayal) and Leela (Anuja Joshi)

Jane Leeves as Kit in The Resident
Kit (Jane Leeves)

Manish Dayal as Devon in The Resident
What’s Devon doing?

Matt Czuchry as Conrad, Jane Leeves as Kit in The Resident
Is there any hope?

Matt Czuchry as Conrad in The Resident
Is Conrad (Matt Czuchry) about to lose everything?

Matt Czuchry as Conrad, Manish Dayal as Devon in The Resident
Conrad and Devon

Matt Czuchry as Conrad, Jessica Lucas as Billie in The Resident
Those closest to Nic are by her side

Corbin Bernsen as Kyle in The Resident
Kyle (Corbin Bernsen)

Matt Czuchry as Conrad, Glenn Morshower as Marshall, Corbin Bernsen as Kyle in The Resident
Is Conrad giving Kyle bad news?

Matt Czuchry as Conrad in The Resident
Oh, this is going to be devastating, isn’t it?

