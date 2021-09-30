‘The Resident’: Is Everyone Already Beginning to Grieve for Nic? (PHOTOS)

The staff at Chastain will be more than just doctors in the October 5 episode of The Resident. They’ll also be loved ones facing saying goodbye to someone they know very well.

As we learned at the end of “No Good Deed,” Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) was in some sort of accident on her way home to Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and their daughter Gigi. Then, the promo for “The Long and Winding Road” hinted at a heartbreaking end to the couple’s story. Now, the photos appear to show the staff, Nic’s father Kyle (Corbin Bernsen) — who’s already lost one daughter — and Conrad’s dad Marshall (Glenn Morshower) gathered to possibly say goodbye to the nurse practitioner-turned-patient. Is there any way this doesn’t end tragically considering how sad everyone looks?

“When an accident brings a familiar patient into the Chastain ER, the doctors must face the reality of figuring out how to proceed with the best care, which leads the whole staff questioning every decision,” Fox teases of the episode. Plus, AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and Leela (Anuja Joshi) will treat a patient returning with the long-term effects of COVID.

Scroll down for a peek at what’s coming up in “The Long and Winding Road.”

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox