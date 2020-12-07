‘The Resident’ Season 4 Premiere: Conrad and Nic’s Wedding (PHOTOS)

CoNic’s wedding day is here!

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) are getting married in The Resident Season 4 premiere, and as the photos released by Fox shows, it’ll be a beautiful event (and one a long time in the making).

“Weddings don’t get planned hastily, so that’s something we’re talking about quite a bit actually: when we would do it, how we would do it, how do we think these characters would do it? What is in line with these two people we’ve grown to know and love?” executive producer Todd Harthan noted to TV Insider last spring.

Also coming in the new season, Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) tries to bring his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora), to Chastain both to help the hospital (more world-class surgeries) and their relationship (repair their past). Plus, while star surgical resident Dr. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and her brilliant mentor, Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), continue to grow closer, they must remain professional at work.

The Resident, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 8/7c, Fox

Emily VanCamp The Resident Season 4 Premiere Wedding Nic
Guy D'Alema/FOX

Nic’s (Emily VanCamp) getting ready for the wedding!

Matt Czuchry and Manish Dayal in the 'A Wedding a Funeral' season four premiere of The Resident
Guy D'Alema/FOX

Conrad’s (Matt Czuchry) all dressed up and ready to get married! (And doesn’t Manish Dayal’s Devon look so proud?)

Corbin Bernsen and Emily VanCamp in The Resident Season 4 Premiere - Wedding Emily Father
Guy D'Alema/FOX

Nic’s father walks her down the aisle.

Conrad Nic Vows The Resident Season 4 Premiere Wedding
Guy D'Alema/FOX

Surrounded by family and friends

Conrad Nic Getting Married The Resident Season 4 Premiere Wedding
Guy D'Alema/FOX

Nic and Conrad’s wedding!

The Resident Season 4 Premiere Wedding Photo Conrad Nic
Guy D'Alema/FOX

The bride and groom

