‘The Resident’ Season 4 Premiere: Conrad and Nic’s Wedding (PHOTOS)

CoNic’s wedding day is here!

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and nurse practitioner Nic Nevin (Emily VanCamp) are getting married in The Resident Season 4 premiere, and as the photos released by Fox shows, it’ll be a beautiful event (and one a long time in the making).

“Weddings don’t get planned hastily, so that’s something we’re talking about quite a bit actually: when we would do it, how we would do it, how do we think these characters would do it? What is in line with these two people we’ve grown to know and love?” executive producer Todd Harthan noted to TV Insider last spring.

Also coming in the new season, Dr. Bell (Bruce Greenwood) tries to bring his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora), to Chastain both to help the hospital (more world-class surgeries) and their relationship (repair their past). Plus, while star surgical resident Dr. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and her brilliant mentor, Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner), continue to grow closer, they must remain professional at work.

The Resident, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 8/7c, Fox