‘The Price of Glee’: 8 Biggest Takeaways From Docuseries

Glee might have ended almost eight years ago, but its off-screen controversies, including the deaths of three of its stars, are still a hot topic of discussion, as evidenced in Investigation Discovery‘s new docuseries, The Price of Glee.

The three-part series premiered on Monday, January 16, and saw new interviews with friends, family, and publicists of former Glee cast members, in addition to crew members who worked on the show and journalists who covered its rise and fall.

However, no cast members are involved in the production, with many of them speaking out against the series. Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams in the hit musical comedy, tweeted last month in response to a post claiming the show would have access to key cast members. “Show me this ‘cast’ you speak of. This is [wastebasket emoji],” McHale wrote.

McHale’s co-star Chord Overstreet, added, “I think anybody that knows anything about that show and experienced it doesn’t have anything to do with [the docuseries], from what I know.”

Below are some of the biggest takeaways from the show, which is also available to stream on discovery+.