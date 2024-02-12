‘The New Look’: See the Cast of the Apple TV+ Series vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts

Real-world figures from the 20th-century fashion scene, Nazi Germany, and the French Resistance are coming to screen in Apple TV+’s The New Look. Inspired by true events and filmed on location in Paris, the 10-episode series “centers on fashion designers Christian Dior [Ben Mendelsohn], Coco Chanel [Juliette Binoche], and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion,” as the streamer touts.

Viewers will also see other big names playing big names. John Malkovich portrays Lucien Lelong, for instance, and Glenn Close steps into the heels of Carmel Snow.

The only character with no apparent real-life parallel is Elsa Lombardi (played by The Newsroom’s Emily Mortimer), described as a “friend, confidante, and style inspiration” to Coco Chanel. That said, she shares a surname with Vera Bate Lombardi, who was a British socialite and associate of Chanel.

For the rest of the New Look characters, though, scroll down to see each one alongside the real deal.

