9 Times ‘The Morning Show’ Team Delivered Tough Truths

'The Morning Show': 9 Times Alex, Bradley & the Team Delivered Tough Truths

Kate Hahn
Comments
Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show'
Apple TV+
The Morning Show has been serving up some snappy dialogue since the series premiere in 2019 and is sure to deliver more honest takes in its third season beginning September 13.

A credit to the writers, great quotes make for an even better Morning Show. In anticipation of the series’ return, we’re taking a look at some of the tough truths delivered onscreen by Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex Levy, Reese Witherspoon‘s Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup‘s Cory Ellison, and Julianna Margulies‘ Laura Peterson.

Scroll down for a look at some of their most memorable lines, and let us know your favorites in the comments section.

Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show' Season 1
Apple TV+

"Maybe you have to lose it sometimes to get people to take you seriously."

— Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon in 'The Morning Show' Season 2
Apple TV+

"You don’t get to where she is by making other people’s lunch."

— Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup in 'The Morning Show' Season 2
Apple TV+

"Caring about other people — it limits your ability to make self-serving decisions."

— Cory Ellison

Julianna Margulies in 'The Morning Show' Season 2
Apple TV+

"I need to let in hair and makeup. And there is not enough makeup in the world to make me look like I’m enjoying this."

— Laura Peterson

Jennifer Aniston in 'The Morning Show' Season 1
Apple TV+

"Sometimes women can’t ask for control, so they have to take it."

— Alex Levy

Reese Witherspoon in 'The Morning Show' Season 1
Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The truth matters. Sometimes it’s the only weapon that we have against the powerful men who are trying to shut us up."

— Bradley Jackson

Billy Crudup in 'The Morning Show' Season 1
Apple TV+

"I don’t need this job. The only reason I’m doing it is because it’s fun. I’m very, very good at it, and it’s easier to get laid when you’re employed."

— Cory Ellison

Billy Crudup in 'The Morning Show' Season 1
Apple TV+

"Chaos — it’s the new cocaine."

— Cory Ellison

Julianna Margulies in 'The Morning Show' Season 2
Apple TV+

"When you’re not wanted, people find a way of letting you know."

— Laura Peterson

