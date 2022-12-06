‘The Magic School Bus’ Ended 25 Years Ago: 13 Stars Who Voiced Characters

Seatbelts, everyone! We’ve got another anniversary to celebrate.

If you are old enough to remember your elementary-school teacher putting VHS tapes into the VCR, there’s a good chance one of those tapes was The Magic School Bus.

Based on the book series of the same name by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen, The Magic School Bus was an animated educational children’s series that starred Lily Tomlin as the voice of Ms. Frizzle, a teacher who took her students on the most exciting of field trips.

The original series aired 52 episodes across four seasons on PBS, before signing off 25 years ago, on December 6, 1997. And many of those episodes boasted the voices of established or future stars. Here are some of the biggest names on the Magic School Bus cast list.