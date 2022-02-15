Jada Pinkett Smith & Queen Latifah Reunite on ‘The Equalizer’ (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie in The Equalizer
JoJo Whilden/CBS

The Equalizer is staging a Girls Trip reunion, with Jada Pinkett Smith guest starring on Queen Latifah’s CBS drama in the February 27 episode.

In the first episode back after the Winter Olympics, Robyn McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook (Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. This won’t be the first time the two work together; the thief is from Robyn’s CIA past as well.

As the photos for “Legacy” show, it looks like the painting recovery takes them to a fancy party at one point. Will that — specifically what’s in the safe we see open in one of the photos — lead them to the crates in which the painting may be?

Plus, check out the promo (below). “Nobody has ever breached the vault,” Jessie tells Robyn. “I do love being the first.” Doesn’t it look like this team-up is going to be so much fun?

 

Scroll down for a look at “Legacy.”

The Equalizer, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

Adam Goldberg as Harry, Liza Lapira as Mel in The Equalizer
CBS

Harry (Adam Goldberg) and Mel (Liza Lapira)

Liza Lapira as Mel, Adam Goldberg as Harry in The Equalizer
CBS

Mel and Harry

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie in The Equalizer

Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah) and Jessie (Jada Pinkett Smith), all dressed up

Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie in The Equalizer
JoJo Whilden/CBS

What’s Jessie up to at this event?

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah in The Equalizer
CBS

Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes)

Lorraine Toussaint as Vi in The Equalizer
CBS

Does Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) have some advice for Delilah?

Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie in The Equalizer
JoJo Whilden/CBS

What was in the safe?

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer

Robyn

ada Pinkett Smith as Jessie in The Equalizer
JoJo Whilden/CBS

Behind you!

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie in The Equalizer
JoJo Whilden/CBS

Are they on the same page?

Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie, Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer
JoJo Whilden/CBS

Are they on the right track?

Jada Pinkett Smith as Jessie, Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer
JoJo Whilden/CBS

Did they find what they’re after?

