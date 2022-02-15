Jada Pinkett Smith & Queen Latifah Reunite on ‘The Equalizer’ (PHOTOS)

The Equalizer is staging a Girls Trip reunion, with Jada Pinkett Smith guest starring on Queen Latifah’s CBS drama in the February 27 episode.

In the first episode back after the Winter Olympics, Robyn McCall joins forces with Jessie Cook (Smith), a brilliant and unpredictable master thief, to recover a valuable painting stolen from a Black family during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. This won’t be the first time the two work together; the thief is from Robyn’s CIA past as well.

See Also Queen Latifah Talks Chris Noth's 'Equalizer' Exit: 'Justice Has to Prevail' Also dropped from the finale of 'And Just Like That...,' Noth departed the CBS thriller series following the several sexual assault allegations made against him.

As the photos for “Legacy” show, it looks like the painting recovery takes them to a fancy party at one point. Will that — specifically what’s in the safe we see open in one of the photos — lead them to the crates in which the painting may be?

Plus, check out the promo (below). “Nobody has ever breached the vault,” Jessie tells Robyn. “I do love being the first.” Doesn’t it look like this team-up is going to be so much fun?

Scroll down for a look at “Legacy.”

