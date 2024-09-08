‘The Drew Carey Show’ Ended 20 Years Ago: 15 Big-Name Guest Stars From the Show

Kate Walsh, Peter Krause, Jamie Lee Curtis
Cleveland’s big moment on live-action broadcast TV ended 20 years ago, on September 8, 2004, when The Drew Carey Show ended its nine-season run on ABC.

The sitcom follows a fictionalized version of Drew Carey, who works as an assistant personal director at a Cleveland department store, where his colleagues include boorish boss Nigel (Craig Ferguson) and garish secretary Mimi (Kathy Kinney). Off-hours, Drew hangs with his friends — deliveryman Oswald (Diedrich Bader), janitor Lewis (Ryan Stiles), and tomboy Kate (Christa Miller).

Other series regulars arrive later: Steve (John Carroll Lynch), Drew’s crossdressing brother, and Kellie (Cynthia Watros), Drew’s childhood friend, whom he ultimately marries in the series finale.

Along the way, a lot of familiar faces guest-starred on The Drew Carey Show — as you can see on Plex, where the full series is currently streaming, or in the photo gallery below.

Kate Walsh
Kate Walsh

This Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice veteran played Nicki Fifer, a real estate agent who is briefly Mrs. Drew Carey on the show.

Kaitlin Olson
Kaitlin Olson

In the show’s eighth and ninth seasons, this It’s Always Sunny and High Potential star recurred as Traylor, a coworker of Drew’s at NeverEndingStore.com.

Pauley Perrette
Pauley Perrette

This NCIS alum guest-starred in four episodes in Season 4 as Darcy, a groupie girlfriend of Drew’s.

Wanda Sykes
Wanda Sykes

The stand-up star recurred in Season 7 as Christine Watson, a Winfred-Lauder boss whom Drew ends up dating.

Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes

During her Nickelodeon era, Bynes was a sketch performer in “Drew Carey’s Back-to-School Rock ’n’ Roll Comedy Hour,” a two-part variety show that kicked off Season 7.

Tim Allen
Tim Allen

During his Home Improvement years, this actor had an uncredited cameo as himself in the Season 1 episode “The Front.”

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Curtis played Sioux, a hairstylist Drew dates in the episode “Playing a Unified Field.”

Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick

This singer, known for hits like “Walk on By” and “Don’t Make Me Over,” played herself in the Season 3 episode “Drew’s Brother.”

Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig

This comedian hadn’t even started her long tenure on Saturday Night Live when she played real estate agent Sandy in Season 9’s “House of the Rising Son-in-Law.”

Anna Gunn
Anna Gunn

Before starring in Breaking Bad, Gunn guest-starred in Season 5’s “Drew’s Reunion,” playing a former cheerleader Drew liked in high school.

Peter Krause
Peter Krause

Krause wasn’t yet responding to 9-1-1 calls when he played Tom, a motivational speaker Drew hires in Season 1’s “Drew Gets Motivated.”

Kim Fields
Kim Fields

This Facts of Life and Living Single star played an alternate version of Kate in Season 6’s “What’s Wrong With This Episode.”

Drew Carey, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, and Greg Proops on ABC's 'Whose Line Is It Anyway'
Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie & Greg Proops

This trio of improv pros — seen here with Carey and Stiles on ABC’s Whose Line Is It Anyway — joined other Whose Line stars in Season 6’s “Drew Live II.”

