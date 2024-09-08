Cleveland’s big moment on live-action broadcast TV ended 20 years ago, on September 8, 2004, when The Drew Carey Show ended its nine-season run on ABC.

The sitcom follows a fictionalized version of Drew Carey, who works as an assistant personal director at a Cleveland department store, where his colleagues include boorish boss Nigel (Craig Ferguson) and garish secretary Mimi (Kathy Kinney). Off-hours, Drew hangs with his friends — deliveryman Oswald (Diedrich Bader), janitor Lewis (Ryan Stiles), and tomboy Kate (Christa Miller).

Other series regulars arrive later: Steve (John Carroll Lynch), Drew’s crossdressing brother, and Kellie (Cynthia Watros), Drew’s childhood friend, whom he ultimately marries in the series finale.

Along the way, a lot of familiar faces guest-starred on The Drew Carey Show — as you can see on Plex, where the full series is currently streaming, or in the photo gallery below.