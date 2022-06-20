9 Best TV Guide Magazine Covers from the 1990s (PHOTOS)

We’re already tallying your votes for the Best Shows of the ‘90s. But before we share those results, and before we reveal our very own impressive, definitive, and much sweated-over rankings, here’s what TV Guide Magazine thought were pretty good shows while we were actually living in the ’90s. That’s without the benefit of hindsight, or realizing we would, three decades later, become obsessed with the ’90s, and take our own nostalgic look back at the decade of O.J., Monica, Brad & Gwyneth, Ben & Gwyneth, and then, of course, early Brad and Jen.

TV Guide Magazine editors went through the entire decade of covers — over 500! — to choose 9 we thought were the best of the best, featuring series like Seinfeld, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, ER, and The X-Files. It looks like our choices back then have stood the test of time. Well, most of them.

We’ll see on July 11 when our 90s list begins to roll out. In no particular order, here are some awesome ’90s TVGM covers that are all that and a bag of chips.

The X-Files: December 21, 1996

1993-2002, 2015-18, Fox

We’ve never really said goodbye to The X-Files. They kept coming back, in movies, and the revived TV show. This cover of David Duchovny was shot during the fourth season, just before the peak of its popularity and ratings when it was watched by almost 20 million viewers.

Dawson’s Creek: March 17, 1998

1998-2003, The WB

The cover says it all: the hot stars of Dawson’s Creek. There were four separate covers for the same issue that covered the new teen soap opera. But TVGM did have to compete with J. Crew: the Creek crew appeared on the cover of the then-famous Spring 1998 catalog.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: August 2, 1997

1997-2003, The WB

Buffy made the top 3 in our list of 25 Top Cult Shows from 2004. Pretty sure it will handily make our list of the Best Shows of the ‘90s!

Heather Locklear: February 11, 1995

Melrose Place, 1992-99, Fox

This cover of Locklear was actually shot for a TV miniseries called Texas Justice that she appeared in during her run as Amanda Woodward on the primetime soap Melrose Place. But this cover looked better than the other ones shot for that 90s classic!

The Simpsons: January 3, 1998

1989-present, Fox

The ‘90s, the 2000s, the 2010s, and still, in the 2020s. The Simpsons is eligible for a lot of Best Of Some Decade lists. These were four collectible covers that were actually one long illustration cut into four parts.

Everybody Loves Raymond: February 20, 1999

1996-2005, CBS

This image is iconic its own right, but it’s also a homage to an earlier TV Guide Magazine cover from September 7, 1968 with the cast of Family Affair also in rain gear with umbrellas.

The Drew Carey Show: December 7, 1996

1995-2004, ABC

Hey, it’s colorful! It’s also one of the most fun covers from the 90s, with Drew and his costar Kathy Kinney hamming it up in character Mimi’s (Drew’s office nemesis) outrageous wardrobe.

 

ER: October 14, 1995

1994-2009, NBC

There were a couple of other ER covers with just George Clooney, but we like this one best that also includes Julianna Margulies. Doug and Carol were one of the most romantic relationships from the entire decade.

Seinfeld: May 9, 1998

1989-1998, NBC

These Seinfeld covers by famous illustrator Al Hirschfeld would make a list of any Best TV Guide covers from any decade. The classic drawings celebrated the sign-off of one of TV’s greatest shows.

