‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’: Netflix Unveils First Teaser & Key Art (VIDEO)

Netflix said its fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is scheduled to debut on Aug. 30.

The 10-episode show will feature a cast of Jim Henson Co. puppets voiced by the likes of Taron Egerton, Anya Taylow-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

The series is set many years after the events of the 1982 film, The Dark Crystal, which can now be viewed on Netflix.

“The world of Thra is dying,” a press release from the streaming service said about the sequel series. “The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.”

By Karen Butler

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

