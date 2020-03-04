‘Survivor’ & ‘SYTYCD’ Rookies Join the Vets in ‘The Challenge’ Season 35 (PHOTOS)

Rookie : Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance

Are you ready for what MTV is calling “the most dangerous Challenge ever”?

The upcoming 35th season of the reality competition series is Total Madness — and based on the promo (below) and key art, that’s an apt description. It kicks off on Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c.

War of the Worlds 2 scored the highest franchise premiere in six years, but the new season, which will feature 90-minute episodes, returns to a solo game format. The 28 players — veterans (categorized this season as anyone who has done a Challenge before) and rookies from reality shows including Survivor, Big Brother, and So You Think You Can Dance — will face strenuous challenges in pursuit of taking home $1 million. And as always, expect some twists, including, according to host TJ Lavin, the “biggest” one yet, along the way.

