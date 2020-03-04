‘Survivor’ & ‘SYTYCD’ Rookies Join the Vets in ‘The Challenge’ Season 35 (PHOTOS)

The Challenge Total Madness Cast Theme
MTV
The Challenge Total Madness Poster


The Challenge: Total Madness key art

The Challenge Total Madness Aneesa Ferreira


Aneesa Ferreira

Veteran: 13th Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Asaf Goren


Asaf Goren

Rookie: Big Brother Israel, So You Think You Can Dance

The Challenge Total Madness Ashley Mitchell


Ashley Mitchell

Veteran: Seventh Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Bayleigh Dayton


Bayleigh Dayton

Rookie: Big Brother

The Challenge Total Madness Tula Big T Fazakerley


Tula “Big T” Fazakerley

Veteran: Second Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Cory Wharton


Cory Wharton

Veteran: Seventh Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness CT Tamburello


CT Tamburello

Veteran: 17th Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Dee Nguyen


Dee Nguyen

Veteran: Third Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Faysal Shawn Fessy Shafaat


Faysal Shawn “Fessy” Shafaat

Rookie: Big Brother, American Ninja Warrior

The Challenge Total Madness Jay Starrett


Jay Starrett

Rookie: Survivor

The Challenge Total Madness Jenna Compono


Jenna Compono

Veteran: Eighth Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Jennifer Lee


Jennifer Lee

Rookie: Amazing Race

The Challenge Total Madness Jennifer West


Jennifer West

Veteran: Second Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Johnny Bananas Devenanzio


Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio

Veteran: 20th Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Jordan Wiseley


Jordan Wiseley

Veteran: Sixth Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Josh Martinez


Josh Martinez

Veteran: Third Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Kailah Casillas


Kailah Casillas

Veteran: Fifth Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Kaycee Clark


Kaycee Clark

Rookie: Big Brother

The Challenge Total Madness Kyle Christie


Kyle Christie

Veteran: Fifth Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Mattie Breaux


Mattie Breaux

Veteran: Second Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Melissa Reeves


Melissa Reeves

Veteran: Third Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Nany Gonzalez


Nany Gonzalez

Veteran: Ninth Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Nelson Thomas


Nelson Thomas

Veteran: Sixth Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Rogan O'Connor


Rogan O’Connor

Veteran: Third Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Stephen Bear


Stephen Bear

Veteran: Third Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Christopher Jordan Swaggy C Williams


Christopher Jordan “Swaggy C” Williams

Rookie: Big Brother

The Challenge Total Madness Tori Deal


Tori Deal

Veteran: Fourth Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Wes Bergmann

Wes Bergmann

Veteran: 13th Challenge

The Challenge Total Madness Cast


The Total Madness cast

Are you ready for what MTV is calling “the most dangerous Challenge ever”?

The upcoming 35th season of the reality competition series is Total Madness — and based on the promo (below) and key art, that’s an apt description. It kicks off on Wednesday, April 1 at 8/7c.

War of the Worlds 2 scored the highest franchise premiere in six years, but the new season, which will feature 90-minute episodes, returns to a solo game format. The 28 players — veterans (categorized this season as anyone who has done a Challenge before) and rookies from reality shows including Survivor, Big Brother, and So You Think You Can Dance — will face strenuous challenges in pursuit of taking home $1 million. And as always, expect some twists, including, according to host TJ Lavin, the “biggest” one yet, along the way.

Click through the gallery above to meet the Season 35 cast.

The Challenge: Total Madness, Season Premiere, Wednesday, April 1, 8/7c, MTV

