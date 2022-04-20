‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3: Meet the Cast (PHOTOS)

Legendary vets are going head-to-head in hopes of winning the latest season of The Challenge: All Stars.

The Paramount+ series returns for its third season on Wednesday, May 11, with two episodes, and for the first time ever, past contestants had to have qualified for or won a Challenge final, meaning the franchise’s fiercest competitors from every era on the show are participating. This season’s competitors include four-time winner Darrell Taylor, three-time winners Derrick Kosinski, Jordan Wisely, and Veronica Portillo.

On The Challenge: All Stars, old rivalries are reignited and new ones are sparked as the power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations. Host T.J. Lavin will also, of course, drop some unexpected twists as the vets fight to earn the chance to run his final and take home their share of $500,000. The logline promises that, “with so much on the line, this season’s All Stars are about to take the game to an all-new level.” Watch the trailer below.

The Challenge: All Stars was created for MTV Entertainment Studios by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Lisa Fletcher, Justin Booth, and Mark Long — who is competing again in the third season after being part of the first one — serve as executive producers, and Diego AmsonAbby Bunker, Kris Schwalenberg and Chris RayEric Spagnoletti as co-executive producers. Katie Gallagher and Kristen Bihr serves as supervising producers. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers with Jared March as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios and Donny Herran as SVP of production. with Angela Liao as executive in charge of production.

The Challenge: All Stars, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, May 11, Paramount+