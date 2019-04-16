‘The Act’: The TV Characters vs. Their Real-Life Counterparts (PHOTOS)
By now, true crime enthusiasts have likely found Hulu’s The Act, but in case you’re not up to date, we’re clueing you in on the real-life story that serves as the show’s source material.
For those unaware, The Act tells the story of Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette) and Gypsy Rose Blanchard (Joey King) — a mother and daughter duo who lived a complete lie for years. Dee Dee forced her daughter to live as a seriously ill individual despite her not suffering from any of the supposed diseases.
The series depicts their life together and the eventual crime that takes place, which brought the story to light. Proceed with caution if you aren’t familiar with the entire story — there’s a lot to digest when it comes to this bizarre case.
Otherwise, click through the gallery above for a look at the characters and their real-life counterparts.
The Act, Wednesdays, Hulu