7 Questions We Have After Watching ‘The 100’ Prequel’s Backdoor Pilot

Jack Rowand/The CW

Is Callie’s friend Lucy still alive? And what’s the deal with August?

In all likelihood, Callie’s pal Lucy (Nicole Muniz) is probably dead. But what if she’s not? The Second Dawn weren’t the only group that survived, and it’s at least a slight possibility that her friend made it somewhere else, or someone helped her. That would make for a compelling drama if Callie stumbles upon survivors and finds her best friend… who she left to die. Oops! Probably not best friends anymore. Maybe she’s the first leader of Azgeda?

In addition, there’s an interesting tidbit about August (Leo Howard), the musician dude who wanted to save his girlfriend and who leaves with Callie at the end of the episode.

Per Deadline, Iola Evans and Adain Bradley, who plays Callie’s brother, Reese, had the option of becoming series regulars if the prequel is picked up to series. No mention is made of Howard, which begs the question of whether August will be long for the post-apocalyptic world should the show continue. Or maybe he’ll endure! Right now, there’s no way to tell.